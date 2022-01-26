Save Time at Work by Delegating Tasks to A Virtual Assistant

Managing your time in the office is no easy thing. There’s so much stuff on your to-do list and not enough hours in the day. At times, you feel overwhelmed. To keep your head afloat, it’s crucial to find ways to prioritize certain areas so that you can spend time on work that matters. Consider delegating tasks. This allows you to make the best use of your time and skills to concentrate on the growth of the company. It can never hurt to spread your workload if you have too much on your plate. When you’re in the middle of running your business, time is of the essence. You can only do so much in this time.
It would be best to delegate tedious tasks to a virtual assistant (VA) with experience than try to handle it yourself. Even though some tasks are absolutely necessary to keep things running, you don’t have to do them yourself. To be able to delegate effectively, build and develop trust with the VA. All in all, delegation is essential to success and has many benefits for you and the virtual assistant. Don’t give your work to people in the company who already have their hands full. It can cause excessive burden, resulting in negative impacts on the organization
Let’s Consider Some of The Advantages of Delegating Tasks to a Virtual Assistant
To put it simply, a virtual assistant is a person who completes administrative tasks from a remote location. They can help with office management duties, but can also lend a helping hand with content writing, accounting, website design, and so on. Virtalent points out that the duties vary based on the person’s skill set. Delegation is hard; it requires practice, patience, and trust. You’ve poured your heart and soul into the business and you don’t want someone else to ruin your life’s work. There’s no need to be dramatic. A virtual assistant will help your business by allowing you to be productive.
Running a business implies numerous responsibilities, so you need support every single day. Hiring a VA makes it possible to dispense with some simple tasks. If you’re able to delegate routine tasks, you can lighten your schedule and undertake value-adding activities for your business. You’re outsourcing the work to a competent, efficient individual, so there’s nothing to worry about. As an entrepreneur, one of the hardest parts of the job is maintaining a work-life balance. There are always late nights at the office. When you have a VA by your side, you can step away from the business knowing that it’s in good hands.
Tasks To Delegate to Getting Work Done
You should be strategizing not answering emails. The question now is: What tasks should you delegate to a virtual assistant? Well, here are some suggestions:
- Scheduling meetings – You spend more time managing meetings than attending them. Before the meeting, you have to plan an agenda, schedule a rendezvous, research attendees, and prepare your presentation. Why don’t you let your VA take care of that? Create a Google Doc with all your preferences. You can even take the time to write email templates for the VA to use when reaching out to people.
- Writing thank-you notes – Sending thank-you notes is often necessary. It helps build relationships with clients, customers, and colleagues. Have your VA send out handwritten letters. This will help you stand out from the competition. If you send an email, your message can become lost in the crowd.
- Creating training content – The official training content includes all the information that employees need. A variety of formats should be used to keep learners engaged, including slide presentations, videos, GIFs, and so on. Writing instructional materials is challenging, to say the least, so you should better have a pro do it.
- Email management – According to Harvard Business Review, the average professional spends roughly 28% of the workday reading and answering emails. By making a tiny change, you can reclaim your workday. If you don’t want to wrestle with emails, have your VA do it. They’ll declutter your inbox, manage your spam, and take care of calendar invitations. If you use Gmail, you can provide third-party access.
- Insurance coverage selection – Figuring out what kind of insurance you need for your business implies carrying out a risk assessment. But who has the time for that? Delegate insurance coverage selection to your VA. They’ll spend as much time as necessary researching insurance plan options.
It’s important to keep in mind that this isn’t an exhaustive list. There are so many more tasks you can delegate to your virtual assistant.
Start delegating now: What you need to know
On an intuitive level, you’re aware that in order to grow your business, the virtual assistant needs to assume more responsibilities. One of the most rewarding aspects of working with a VA is that you can free up your day. In theory, delegating is simple. You hand off any tasks you lack the time to do yourself. In practice, however, it’s not so simple. Delegating is rather an art than a science. So what can you do? Keep on reading to find out.
- Create a dump system – You should be able to easily share ideas, tasks, and projects you have pending. You can use Evernote or even Google Drive. You’ll sort things out with your virtual assistant later.
- Create a task database – Have a place for all your tasks so that you can mark things off your to-do list. Plus, you’ll have a history of the tasks that have been completed.
- Give clear instructions – Keep clarity in mind. Do a screen recording or discuss the details over the phone. Use precise language, repeat your directions, and break the tasks into manageable chunks. Put yourself in the shoes of the virtual assistant.
You risk a lot by telling your virtual assistant to get the work done as soon as possible. They’re already busy with work from other clients, so your tasks may end up at the bottom of the pile. It would be best to set a deadline.