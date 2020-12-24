7 Dental Care Tips and Tricks for New Dog Owners

Research shows that more than 80% of dogs over the age of 4 have dental complications requiring a specialized cure. Several bacteria cause infections leading to mouth problems in pets. Neglecting the dental health of your dog may lead to serious issues. Dental diseases are mostly associated with microscopic changes in the liver, heart, and kidneys. It is good to make its dental care a routine to improve its teeth. This can reduce the cost of getting treatment from the vet. Make it a habit of talking to a veterinary on the best methods to develop a dental care program for your dog. It is prudent to know your pet can lose teeth and develop other dental diseases if not well taken care of. Finally, this can affect their hearts, livers, and kidneys if the bacteria get to spread through the bloodstream. Don’t panic; in this content, you get all you need to improve your dog’s oral health.
Ensure a Regular Brushing
Brush the teeth of your dog daily. This is the most beneficial thing to do to improve the efficiency of its teeth. Tartar and plaque can effectively be reduced by regular brushing of teeth. This can reduce gum diseases a great deal. Make the dog comfortable while doing this exercise.
You can make the dog used to it by regularly looking for means of touching the teeth. This can help make the puppy that it is not being hurt. All these should be done carefully while brushing the teeth. There is a special paste for puppies recommended to be used since it is less toxic to them.
Make Your Dog Chew
Chewing can help in oral hygiene in some ways. Constant chewing among dogs provides friction across the gum line, and this will be a natural flosser. This can be achieved if it is exposed to bones, rawhide, and chew toys. Ensure that the chew toy and bones provided are of a suitable size and shape. The materials chewed should be replaced regularly once they are worn out. Provide bones and toys that can go for a longer period if the dogs are regular chewers. Try softer chewing materials if your puppy has delicate teeth.
Set Up Regular Oral Examinations
Just the same way it is in people, dogs also need consistent examinations to retain their gums and teeth clean and strong. It is recommended that they also be taken for checkups and specialized cleaning once a year. A veterinary will always give a deeper cleaning of bacteria that is usually found below the gum line. It is advisable to numb the puppy during the process to ensure a thorough cleaning. Regularly examining your dog’s teeth is a recommendable measure of preventing dental diseases. Always speak to your vet about why dental cleanings are crucial for your dog. You can also do this through the Bell and Bone community.
Consider the Diet of the Dog
Always feed your dog with a nutritionally balanced meal; don’t choose any meal because your puppy is also as important as you are. Consider a diet consisting of dry food to reduce plaque, tint, and tartar deposits. You may feed your dog exclusively on these diets or give them a treat or as a ratio of your pet’s regular daily diet. Get a prescription from the vet on these diets since they determine how the dog can be fed. Ensure that you do not feed your puppies exclusively wet food. Wet food promotes an accumulation of plaque as opposed to dry food. Moreover, do not use scraps that are high in carbs and sugars. Since dogs eat anything, ensure yours do not have access to waste or anything you could not wish it to eat.
Use Tooth Wipes
Do your research, and you can even consult with the experts, and in cases where it is impossible to use a brush to clean teeth or adjust up your cleaning system, dog dental wipes will be the best thing. These wipes are normally used by being rubbed in the teeth of your dog to help remove plaque. Fortunately, these dental wipes work similarly to toothbrushes, although they cannot get into the minute corners and crannies that a brush can reach. However, they are still an effective way to clean your puppies teeth. They are even easier to manage compared to a toothbrush with paste.
Try Tooth Treats
Sit down and think about how you can invent treats that are meant to fight tartar and plaque, which can help improve your dog’s teeth a great deal. You should offer your dog the correct size product and see how it acts after it takes the treat. These dental treats come in various shapes, textures, sizes, and flavors, and you can find the best you need. Usually, dental treats work appropriately when dogs spend a couple of minutes chewing them. Once you find that your dog wolfs down the chew, it will not be effective; hence should not be used. Although dental treats are not to be used in place of brushing or regular cleanings, they contribute much to your puppy’s dental health. The dental treats should be considered as snack foods and should not be eaten in plenty.
Try Homeopathic Remedies
These remedies are meant to fill cavities and grow strong jaws. They are known to add minerals to the teeth of your dog as well. The commonly used ones are Calcarea phosphorica and fluorica 6X. to effectively use them, place a tablet of each of the two medicines in a bowl of clean water. The water should be given to your dog daily for a month. This helps strengthen bones and teeth as it also prevents tooth decay. Keeping the Aloe Vera plant in your house can also help. Take off a leaf, use the cream inside, and put it on the teeth and gums if your dog has any pain or swelling in the mouth.