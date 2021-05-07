Do Air Conditioners Need to be Serviced Every Year

Air conditioners have now become a necessity, especially for people living in hot areas. Servicing is necessary when it comes to maintaining an air conditioner. But how many times should you do it? People are often confused about making this decision. Don’t worry! In this article, we will provide all the information regarding the same.
There are some things that every A/C owner needs to consider before planning a service. Otherwise, it might waste a lot of money. It will help if you look for the signs first that prove your air conditioner needs repair.
It is essential to check your A/C every year.
You might be curious to know more about air conditioners’ service. So, let’s get into it.
Why should you service your air conditioner every year?
You can use your electrical appliances for a long time if you check them regularly. There are many benefits of getting a service for your AC. They are as follows-
- Better functioning of the appliance- Some people use it only for summers. Sometimes, when they switch it on, it doesn’t work correctly. To avoid this situation, you should first apply for its servicing. Its parts will also get repaired in the process. After that, you will notice the better functioning of the appliance.
- Saves money- Yes, you heard it right. One can save a lot of money through it. You may ask, why? Because with regular maintenance, you will get rid of problems at their initial stages. Therefore, the damage would not be more serious. Also, frequent tune-ups are cheaper than buying a new appliance. As a result, you will utilize your money appropriately.
- Maintains the warranty- Getting yearly services for air conditioning appliances maintains the warranty. Many companies have decided on some terms and conditions for offering the warranty. You have to keep your AC in good shape if you want to repair and replace it for free. It can only be done when you decide on yearly inspections. There will be fewer issues after this. You will be able to maintain your unit’s warranty for a long time.
- Provides a long life- When it comes to increasing the life of any appliance, maintenance plays a significant role. Suppose your AC has some hidden issues. One day it stops working all of a sudden. What will you do? Either repair or replace it. If you have a tight budget, how can you apply for them?
So, you should stick to checking it regularly by the providers. As its functioning increases, its life also increases. You will be able to use it for a pretty long time.
- Makes Your appliance more efficient- If you want to make your air conditioner more efficient, choose yearly checkups. It is usual for it to get some issues like a clog, water damage, etc. You won’t address these issues without yearly checkups.
- Recommended by many organizations- Many organizations recommend yearly servicing of air conditioners. They believe that it is good for the overall planet. When you have a maintained appliance, it might help save energy.
What are the signs to look for before getting a repair?
Your AC might show some signs if it needs repairing. Sometimes, it is not easy to find out the root cause of a particular problem. For better understanding, you must look out at these signs-
- Blows out warm air instead of cold air- This is one of the most common things people face in AC. Whenever you feel warm air, it means there is some problem with the compressor. You should get it repaired as soon as it is possible. Also, make sure to hire a professional for it. Only he can solve the complexities in the system.
- Inadequate airflow- Sometimes, there occurs a blockage in the air conditioner. It causes inadequate airflow. There might be many reasons for the same. People who don’t value yearly servicing face this issue the most. The repairer might change your motor to resolve it. It is always a better option to get it solved to not transform into a big one.
- Leakage of water- If there are leakages in your cooling system, it is strong evidence that it is not working efficiently. Water leaks can occur anytime. Therefore, keeping an eye on them is necessary. The leakages can destroy the whole system of your appliance. You should take help from a technician to make it functional again.
- Unpleasant odors- Many users often complain about unpleasant odors coming from their cooling system. It is because of the dirt that gets collected in the duct. So, one way to get rid of bad smells is by cleaning the duct. This method works every time. However, there might be some other causes for the same. Only a technician can discover and resolve them.
- The system creates noise- This is another sign that tells you about the need to repair your AC. These noises can be different for different problems. You might also notice automatic shutdowns on your cooling system. If you think that it will go away with time, you are entirely wrong. The professionals can find a solution for the same.
- Increased humidity levels- A straightforward way to check if your air conditioner is running is by checking the humidity level. It might be possible that there is moderate humidity in the room during the summer or spring season. But if you feel that it has increased, it means it needs repair.
- Automatically switches off- You should call a professional if your AC gets switched off automatically. A simple solution to avoid it is regular servicing.
Final Thoughts
From the above article, we have concluded that air conditions are great for cooling your home. But their maintenance is necessary to keep them away from serious issues. We hope this article helped you in finding all the information about air conditioning systems. Now, you can easily decide on servicing or repairing your AC.