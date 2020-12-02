8 Common Dog Food and Feeding Myths You Need to Stop Believing

It’s not only humans that can benefit from a healthy diet. Dogs might have a belly that can easily process all kinds of food, but that doesn’t mean you should be feeding them anything.
The real problem is the many common dog food and feeding myths that cloud our minds. These myths have existed for a very long time, and it’s time to put a stop to it.
So, with all that said, here are the 8 myths you should throw out the window.
Our Dogs Can Live On Table-Scraps
It’s safe to say that we have very different nutritional needs than dogs. What we put on the table is designed to meet our nutrition needs. And even that’s a far stretch as humans tend to eat a lot of garbage.
It’s quite common throughout the world to give dogs the leftovers. We simply give our dogs whatever food we leave unfinished. And for many homes, this is exactly what feeds the canine.
Where there is nothing wrong with it, you should stop believing that your dog can survive off table-scraps. And one more thing, you should never give your dog processed foods that are high on sugars and fats. If you’re going to give leftovers, make sure it’s meats and vegetables.
Commercial Dog Food Contains Corn
Make no mistake about it, there is nothing wrong with giving corn to your canine. Apart from being a delicious source of essential fatty acids, proteins, and carbs, corn is an excellent addition to a canine’s diet. However, there is a common misconception that commercial canine food contains too much corn. This is without a doubt a false statement as you can clearly see what every food contains. If you don’t give dog food that contains corn as filler, then simply read the label of the food and see the ingredients.
Commercial Dog Food Is Bad
This one is without a myth that you have to stop believing. Commercial dog food has all the nutrients our pets need. They are designed in a way so that it meets their daily nutrition needs. More so, the US, Canada, and every other country in the world has strict rules as to what companies can make the food f. A company cannot sell rtheir product if it doesn’t meet these standards.
So saying that commercial dog food is bad is anything but the truth. Sure they might be brands that are inferior to others, but these standards and rules won’t allow a bad product to be sold on the market.
If you’re not sure about a brand, take the time to read the label on the packaging to see what exactly the canine food is made of. But if you oreally want to take it to the next step, then make sure to head over to DogStruggles to know more about canine nutrition, medicine, and the best products you should give your canine companion.
Turning Your Dog Vegan Is A Good Thing
Giving your dog a vegan or vegetarian diet is as bad as it gets. The sooner we crush this myth the happier “vegan” dogs will be. If you think that such a diet is a good thing, just remember the golden rule; dogs are non-obligate carnivores. Our canines need proteins and they need a whole lot of it.
More so, the protein has to originate from animal sources. This means that chicken, beef, and other types of protein meets have to be included minto your canine’s diet. It is the best way for your companion to thrive and grow into the body and shape it deserves. While there are certain protein-based plants and veggies, making them vegan will only make them miserable and sad.
Cats don’t necessarily need animal protein to survive, but that cannot be said about our canine companions.
A Grain-Free Diet Works Best
This is yet another myth that the sooner we forget the better. Every dog is susceptible to developing allergic reactions to grains. But the chances of that happening are extremely slim and almost non-existent. Dogs love grain foods as they give them more nutrients than other foods. More so, canines thrive whenever they eat a diet consisting of grain foods.
And for nearly 99.9% of the cases, grain presents no health problems what so ever. We, humans, might have an issue with grain but just remember that we do not process food the same way as canines.
Only Dry Food Is the Best
This one is both true and false at the same time. Dry foods are the best way to satisfy your canine’s nutrition needs, but it isn’t a balanced way.
A balanced diet consisting of dry and wet foods is the best way to feed your canine. If you’re opposed to wet foods, remember that you don’t have to do it every day. Once or twice per week works perfectly fine. But it’s important to diversify their diet as it is the best way to harness the benefits.
Fats Are Bad
Fats don’t harm our canines the same way they harm us. We oftentimes project false beliefs related to our canine’s diet based on our own experiences.
And like we’ve said numerous times, dogs have different digestion to humans. They can digest much easily and can digest all types of fats.
We, humans, have a hard time adapting to fats, hence why they’re bad for us. But giving your canine a fat-rich meal once in a while won’t hurt them.
Raw Food Is Just As Good As Cooked
It’s very hard to determine whether raw food is as good as cooked. While animals have lived off eating raw flesh in the past, they don’t have to anymore because we can cook it for them.
But the myth that raw is just as good as cooked is something you should stop believing. This is because we cannot be 100% certain that raw food contains all the nutrition canines need to survive. While raw food might be good in some cases, there is without a shadow of a doubt that it performs better than commercial canine food.