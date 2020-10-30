Dog Treat Choices: How do You Pick Your Dog’s Treats?

Dog owners are spoilt with choices on dog treats whenever they walk into any pet store. It is possible to fall into the temptation of overfeeding your dog as a happy pet’s feeling is exceptionally fulfilling. Be careful of the quantity and quality of treats you are giving the dog. The best way to ensure you choose the right treats is by sticking to established brands approved by the respective bodies.
Treats, like dogs, come in various styles, shapes, and sizes, and what you give to the pets should match their preferences. It is prudent to establish what your pet likes or loves. Experts advise that treats should not exceed 10 percent of your pet’s diet intake, and in case they do, adjust their portions for the meal of the day accordingly.
Read the Labels
When choosing a dog’s diet, read the label, and familiarize yourself with the details. Look for a short ingredient list. Reading through the ingredient list allows you to understand everything contained in the package.
Also, high-quality ingredients that appear among the first on the list make the largest food component. Locally based ingredients are more environmentally friendly and are reliable. Natural preservatives contain vitamin E and C. Natural humectants like vegetable glycerin and molasses help promote the chewy treats’ moisture content.
For sweeteners, pick treats that use natural sweeteners like natural sweeteners. Avoid foods with additives and colors. Also, keep off chemical preservatives, which may cause pet harm.
Different Types
Crunchy: These come in different sizes, shapes, and flavors. The moisture content in the crunchy type of treats is low between 10-12 percent. Dogs find these treats harder to break in smaller pieces for an immediate reward. When the crunchy are crushed, they crumble; hence your dog can lick up the pieces. Most of the brands in the market contain some grain, but there are some grain-free varieties.
Chewy and Soft
These treats contain high moisture content of up to percent. They have antibacterial moistening agents –humectants, that gives the joys a soft texture. It is easy to break down the food into various pieces, which helps as rewards when training. Dogs enjoy the treats’ stinky’ nature. Hence soft and chewy treats rank among the desirable or high-value ones.
If your pet is food motivated, they will love this type of treats as they are easy to carry. The prices are reasonable as well.
Animal Parts
Animal bones, rawhides, pig ears, and hooves are popular ones that use other animal parts. Many pet parents wrongfully assume that this is the most appealing, natural, and healthier option. It is not. Pig ears, for example, are high in calories and fats, making them a poor choice of treats for obese dogs or those with sensitive tummies. Since pigs are overly processed, they are easily contaminated with unsafe chemicals.
Rawhides and pigs’ ears are recently contaminated with Samonella and other harmful bacteria that cause pains, aches, vomiting, diarrhea, and bloody stool. In some cases, rawhides have caused digestibility issues in pets and also potential choking hazards.
Antlers, chicken bones, and cooked bones may pose a significant danger to your pet. If you choose them animal body parts as a treat, ensure you consult your vet and observe extreme caution when feeding them.
Freeze Dried or Dehydrated
Like jerky, dogs love these are hence considered highly desirable and tasty to dogs, making them excellent treats. The freeze-dried or dehydrated treats are mostly 100 percent protein and have no additives. You can put meat in a food dehydrator or use the oven to make the dehydrated treats. Apples, pumpkins, sweet potatoes, and other fruits and vegetables can make great treats as well.
Jerky treats are sourced from a reputable source and feature one ingredient without any preservative. It can be harmful to the health of your pet if the shelf life is extended for long.
Long-Lasting Chews
A bully stick is a softer bone-like treat that acts as a perfect alternative for an actual bone. Besides safety to consume, the bully sticks are accessible to your pet’s digestive system and always contain one ingredient like high protein beef muscle. It has no added preservatives. However, some bone-like chews are plant-based made from digestible materials.
Long-lasting chews help to clean a dog’s teeth by scraping plaque when your pet chews on them. These treats also occupy your dog as they are a slow eating treat, hence a perfect way to keep your pet busy. Watch out for the frequency of use as these treats are high in calories. For the highest digestibility, your dog may need to take time with the treats, and it is prudent for the pet owner to encourage them.
Human Food
Some of the human snacks like apples, carrots, and other vegetables make ideal treats for dogs. Apples, for example, provide your dog with many nutrients like phosphorous and calcium. Unlike many other goodies, they are low in calories and help to keep your dog’s teeth clean. Peanut butter is high in fats, vitamins, minerals, and proteins, making it another excellent treat for dogs. However, pick one that is unsweetened and unsalted, with no additives. Consult your vet on what food you can use as treats as some human snacks like chocolate, grapes, raisins, among others, are very dangerous and toxic on dogs.
Conclusion
They are an essential part of a dog’s diet as dog owners use them to supplement the health of the pet, clean teeth, occupying time, bonding, or training. Whatever your motive is, ensure you get the right treats for your pets. Professionals advise that pet parents only source for the animals treats from reputable stores and brands like Tail Bangers. Sourcing treats from vet-approved suppliers ensures that your pet is safe and healthy even as it indulges in the treats. Keep in mind to feed your dog on the right quantity as overdoing comes with health concerns.