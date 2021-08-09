What Happens If You Drink Water With Bacteria In It?

City water supplies, well water supplies, and freshwater sources such as lakes, streams, and rivers can all be contaminated. Drinking polluted water can have a variety of negative consequences.
Are you concerned about toxins in the water in your home? Do you know if the water in your house is safe to drink? The first step is to get a water test done from a reputable company such as AquaScreen that offer drinking water test kit to learn more about the quality of your water.
Diseases Caused By Drinking Water With Bacteria In It
When you use polluted water for numerous activities such as drinking, creating ice, washing raw fruits and vegetables, and cleaning, waterborne infections can be transferred easily. As a result, you must be aware of the various diseases and the level of risk they provide. To prevent contamination and the likelihood of contracting a waterborne illness, you should test your water before consuming it with the help of a water testing kit.
● Typhoid
Typhoid is a life-threatening bacterial illness that causes ulceration and inflammation in the intestine. It spreads most commonly when people drink contaminated water or eat food that has been washed in polluted water. Typhoid can spread deadly bacteria throughout the body, including the bloodstream and the intestines. They provide you with an accurate picture of how safe your drinking water is and examine water samples for heavy metals, dissolved solids, and other contaminants.
● Cholera
Cholera is a disease that affects the small intestine principally. The virus is spread by drinking water that has been contaminated with feces. When untreated water passes through sewage treatment plants and into waterways, it can contaminate residential water supplies.
● Giardia
This disease is spread by contaminated water found in ponds and streams, a town’s water supply, swimming pools, and other places. A parasite causes the infection, which usually goes away after a few weeks. Those who have been exposed, on the other hand, may endure stomach difficulties for years to come.
● Dysentery
The illness is an intestinal infection that causes severe diarrhea and blood or mucus in the stool. Dysentery is an excellent reason to wash your hands frequently, as the disease is spread primarily through poor hygiene. Bacteria, viruses, and parasites found in contaminated food and drinks, as well as humans who come into touch with feces, can all cause it. Dysentery can put a person’s life in danger if they don’t replace fluids quickly enough.
● Salmonella
Salmonella is routinely detected in public and private water systems. A bacteria found in waste products from both human and animal sources causes it. Abdominal discomfort, fever, and diarrhea are common symptoms, which can persist anywhere from a few days to a week. Medical treatment may be required in some circumstances, particularly in immune-compromised people.
● Botulism
Botulism is an uncommon, potentially lethal sickness caused by a toxin produced by the Clostridium botulinum bacterium. Weakness, hazy eyesight, fatigue, and difficulty in speaking are all symptoms of the condition. The arms, chest muscles, and legs may then become feeble. Vomiting, abdominal swelling, and diarrhea are among the possible side effects. The sickness typically has little impact on awareness and does not result in a fever.
● E. Coli
E. coli is a bacterium that comes in various strains, some of which are harmful and others that are helpful. E. coli bacteria, for example, is essential for maintaining intestinal health. Dangerous E. coli strains have symptoms that are similar to dysentery and other waterborne illnesses. The majority of E. coli infections clear up within a week, but older people and children are more likely to develop life-threatening symptoms. If you are experiencing diarrhea with bouts of blood, consult a doctor if you feel you’ve been exposed to tainted food or water.
Using a drinking water testing kit such to check your water’s safety regularly is the best approach to preventing diseases caused by contaminated drinking water. While boiling water kills bacteria, it does not affect lead, nitrates, or pesticides.
And since boiling reduces the volume of water, the concentration of pollutants increases. So for your safety, it is best to get a drinking water test kit to examine the water’s quality in your home. So, if you want to keep your family safe from the innumerable diseases water contamination can cause, get a home water testing kit today!
What can I do if I am not sure whether the water is safe?
A water test is one of the simplest ways to determine whether your tap water is safe and free of contaminants. You can also test the water used for residential, commercial, and retail uses, including city and well water. The results of the test will precisely reveal what is in your water. The examination will also unravel what steps you can take to improve the water’s quality.
Are home water testing kits accurate and reliable?
The answer is yes or no, depending on whether you follow the correct procedure.
Tips for obtaining accurate water test results include:
● Make sure your test sample bottle is clean and free of anything that could influence the results.
● Check to see if your test strip is still valid. If that’s the case, you can’t rely on the result’s accuracy.
● Ensure the chemicals you’re using for titration or any other form of a mixture aren’t expired.
A home water test kit will produce reliable findings if you follow the directions and are confident that the test strips are not expired.
Conclusion
A majority of people in the world rely on private water supplies. Ponds, dugouts, and wells are examples of this. Uncontaminated water is critical to a person’s economic, physical, and social well-being. It’s vital to keep an eye on the water’s quality and test it regularly if you want to avoid the health hazards that come with contaminated water.