Understanding The Basics of Dryer Vent Cleaning

Are you planning to clean your dryer vent? If yes, you are in the right place. In this article, we will give all the information regarding the same. Many people don’t know about vent cleaning and think it is a pretty challenging task. However, you might be surprised to see that it is not as hard as it seems to be. The process is simple, even for beginners.
Cleaning the dryer vent is beneficial in many ways. You might prevent frequent fires, save yourself from high electricity bills, protect your clothes, and more. One should always clean it once in a while. The best part is you can also hire a professional for the same. Many platforms and websites provide these services to the people. You can check more about these services on the web. It has now become much easier to research reliable providers near you.
It is essential to gain some knowledge regarding the dryer vent. So, without further ado, let’s get started.
What is a dryer vent?
The primary purpose of a dryer vent is to release all the moist air that your clothes produce in the machine. After some time, the dust and debris in it need to be cleaned from time to time. Otherwise, there are many consequences of the same.
When should you clean your dryer duct?
Cleaning the dryer duct is necessary because it can prevent fire accidents and keep your machine system safe. Whenever you put your clothes in the vent, small pieces of the cloth get collected in the machine. Simultaneously, they get combined with dust and debris. Due to this, the airflow in the dryer also reduces, which contributes to fire hazards. It is one of the reasons why dryer vent cleaning is essential.
What are the warning signs that your dryer vent is clogged?
People often get confused about how to find out if it needs cleaning or not. So, here we have prepared a list of warning signs that might help you recognize the same.
- Clothes take longer than usual to dry: This happens when the duct is clogged. You should never forget the estimated time in which all your clothes get dried in it. If the time has now exceeded, it is evident that your dryer vents need special care. You can call the professionals to do it.
- Clothes are hot: Have you ever noticed the temperature of your garments? Is it too hot or normal? You can simply find out by touching them. It is a warning sign if your clothes seem too hot. You must call a professional as soon as possible to cleanse all the dirt and debris.
- Room is warmer: The air in your space might get warmer while the dryer runs if there is lint present in it. You should be very careful if you are facing this type of problem.
- Burning smells: Frequent burning smell is the most common warning sign. It means there is a high risk of fire accidents.
- Dryer stops working: An increased amount of heat can affect the working of the dryer. There might be another reason for the same. But you should get it checked by a professional.
- A year has passed: If it has been a year since your last cleaning, your duct might be filled up with lint.
What is the process of cleaning the dryer vent?
It is better to hire a professional who is an expert in this field for this work. But if you are planning to do it yourself, you can look at the following steps.
- Unplug it: The first thing you should do is switch off its power and unplug it. It is crucial because you might get an electric shock during the procedure.
- Don’t place it near the wall: You won’t be able to do it properly if there is not enough space for you. So, keep the dryer as far as possible from the wall.
- Detach the hose: The next step is to detach the hose from the wall. Otherwise, you can’t start the cleaning process.
- Cleanse the hose: A vacuum would be a perfect tool to suck up all the lint present in the hose. Then, take a brush to remove the remaining dirt.
- Reattach the host: Once you have wiped out everything from the host, it is time to reattach it.
- Clean the exterior duct: You should not forget to remove the dirt from the external vent.
- Take a test: After you have done all the steps, it is time to test it. All you have to do is switch the dryer on for at least 20 minutes.
- Call the professional if any problem arises: Problems might be there while you are doing the procedure. So, you can hire a professional to resolve them.
Why should you consider cleaning the dryer vent?
There are many advantages to doing the same. They are as follows-
- Reduce the risk of fires: You will be surprised to know that fires are common because of the dirty dryer ducts. Many people have faced it while using them. So, it is necessary to remove the lint in it after one year.
- Save energy: When the debris gets collected in the duct, it might consume more power. As a result, your electricity bills will be higher. If you keep the dryer vent safe from lint, this problem won’t be there.
- Maintain the system’s longevity: Some people don’t consider cleaning because they think they have to spend money. However, you should not ignore it as there will be issues in the system after some time. They will cost you a lot more than the cleaning process.
- Fast-drying is possible: Fast-drying is only possible when you do a routine cleaning for the dryer.
The Bottom Line
In the end, we have concluded that it is crucial to consider dryer vent cleaning to avoid consequences. You have the option to do it on your own or hire a professional. We hope this article helped you in understanding the basics of the same.