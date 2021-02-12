Home
February 12, 2021 Amazon

Features

  • Available in real and high quality synthetic leather.
  • Double stitching for durability.
  • Zip clouser. (Top quality YKK ZIP).
  • Lining: Viscose comfortable material.
  • Brand new with tags.
  • Screen accurate design.
  • Inside dust free cover.
Pros
  • Lightweight.
  • Inner lining design.
  • Multiple pockets.
  • Round Stand Collar.
  • Star Logo On Front.
Cons
  • Outside pockets are too small in size.
  • The zipper is on the back. ” Some customers don’t like this feature.”
