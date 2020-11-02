6 Essential Tools Every Professional Locksmith Needs

Are you thinking about opening a locksmith company or do you want to have your own locksmith kit for the next time you lock yourself out of your car or house? No matter what situation you are in, you should know that there is a wide range of tools and equipment that you’ll need to purchase.
However, if you did some digging online, you might be completely confused and overwhelmed by what you’ll need to get started, and if so, fear not, this article might help you. Let’s take a closer look at the 10 essential tools every professional locksmith uses and needs for their business:
1. A Pick Set – For When The Key Isn’t Available
One of the first things that you should purchase is a pick set that you can use when the key isn’t available. If you take a look online, you’ll see that it most commonly comes with three things – the diamond, hook, and rake. You can use these items for opening standard and traditional doors and you can also open padlocks if needed.
It is relatively cheap to purchase and if you are on a tight budget, you’ll still be able to purchase it. Additionally, you won’t need a license, nor a certification for buying one, which means that you can easily create your own ‘door opening’ kit. Hence, when looking for a pick set, ensure that it has the three main items.
2. A Tension Wrench – For a Mechanism That Operates on a Pin And Tumbler
If there is a lock that operates on a pin and tumbler mechanism, you can pick it by using a tension wrench. It will hold the entire mechanism and it will apply pressure while moving the small pins inside. Once again, you’ll be able to easily find this item and it is also relatively cheap. One of the things that might not be beneficial about this tool is that it has weak edges, which means that it could break easily.
3. A Shim – For Opening Locks Without a Key
You might come across a door that functions without keys, and if so, you can use a shim – which is a thin metal piece – for opening it. You’ll need to insert it into the mechanism in order to loosen it up and once it does, picking it will be easy. Now, when looking at your options, you should opt for something that is sturdy and strong such as iron. Why should you choose a more expensive one?
Well, if you do not choose one that is made from steel or iron, it will probably bend and break while inside the lock, which will only create additional problems. You’ll also need to buy a new one, which will, in the end, prove to be more expensive. Hence, you should invest your money in buying a stronger one that will last longer.
4. Tweezers – For Fixing The Mechanism
Every professional will tell you that tweezers are the number one instrument in the business. Most of the things that they need to do require tweezers to complete the process. According to the experts from locksmithandsecurity.co.uk, they can be used for replacing small components of the mechanism.
The tip is most commonly magnetic, which means that you can prevent the small metal components from falling. When looking at some of your options, you should purchase one that has bold grooves and made from high-quality materials, as well as one that is resistant to wear and tear. Additionally, the handle should not be slippery.
5. A Lock Plug Follower – For Removing The Core of The Mechanism
There might be a situation where you’ll need to remove the mechanism core. It will prevent the springs and pins from getting loose which would otherwise make the entire core messy and complex to fix. The ends are different in size, which is important since the locks you might need to handle will be different in size as well.
6. A Pick Gun – For Emergencies
Purchasing this device might be a bit costly, however, it will help you with being quick and accurate. Additionally, it is quite suitable for emergency situations where you’ll need to act fast. If you do not purchase it, you’ll need to analyze how the pins are lined up in order to open a door.
On the other hand, getting a pick gun will allow you to hit all the pins at the same time, which means that you can then use the tension wrench for turning the mechanism without any problems. Keep in mind, there are various models out there, hence, do some research before opting for the first one that comes in your search results.
7. A Laser Cutter And Duplicator – For Making New Keys
In the past, people used to have several key cutting machines that only made their workplace messy and crammed. However, with all the advancements in technology, you can now have one machine that will cut traditional, automobiles, simple cut, barrel, as well as dimple keys.
Naturally, these machines do not come at a cheap price, which is why you must do some serious digging before purchasing one. For example, there are machines that can simply cut and duplicate the key, while others might not have the same features. Hence, this carefully and wisely before choosing one for your shop.
Conclusion
As you can see, there is a wide range of tools that you’ll have to purchase in order to start your own locksmith company or to make a kit that will help you when you accidentally lock yourself out of your house or car. Naturally, the tools you’ll purchase will depend on what you need to do, hence, determine which ones you’ll actually need.
Keep in mind, the tools you purchase – especially the more expensive ones – should be manufactured from high-quality materials, if not, they might easily break while you are working on the mechanism, which can only create additional, complex, and at times, expensive problems for you.
Hence, now that you know what tools and equipment you’ll need, you should not lose any more time. Instead, you should start browsing online, as well as brick and mortar businesses in order to find the tools that you’ll need for opening different doors, locks, and mechanisms.