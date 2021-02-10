Etekcity Camping Air Mattress Queen Twin Air Bed – 2021 Review

Etrkcity Camping Air Mattress been designed especially for camping use with unique inner construction and 0.4 mm extra thick PVC material which makes it more durable against the hard ground; It is raised 9 inches from the floor, insulating you from the cold & wet ground surface; Relax and enjoy quality deep sleep all night.
Etekcity Camping Portable Air Mattress Inflatable Single High Airbed
Etrkcity Camping Air Mattress comes with the portable rechargeable electric pump, which can be charged either at home in advance of your trip or with a car charger on the road; quickly inflate or deflate airbed to desired firmness within 1 minute; 9” deep sheet can match with this camping mattress.
This camping mattress isn’t too bulky or too heavy; Carry bag included for easy transport in your car, luggage to your campsite, and easy to store in your house for your next trip.
Supportive layers of material built into the air mattress help even the most temporary guest feel snuggled in at home. Enjoy the feel of a homey bed with the flocked top surface soft against your skin. As you sleep through the night, even tossing and turning, the anti-skid base on the bottom will keep the air mattress in place.
Features
- Product dimensins: 80 x 60 x 9 inches.
- Item model number: EAM-EQ1.
- Product weight: 14.4 pounds.
- Space saver.
- Comfortable for camping.
- Multi purpose.
- No leaking.
- Comfortable camping.