6 Most Common Face Mask Myths And Facts You Need to Know

At the start of this year, the entire world experienced the global outbreak of the COVID-19 virus which has prompted a lot of people to remain and work from their homes in order to stay safe and healthy. However, we still need to go outside, and when we do, experts recommend using a face mask that has become a part of the everyday lives of millions.
Using a face cover is the first and most crucial thing anyone can do in order to prevent contracting the Coronavirus, nonetheless, there are still various misunderstandings when it comes to the protection and efficiency of these covers, as well as how, at what time, and where they need to be used.
And since you might be completely confused and overwhelmed by the amount of different information you read, you might be wondering – what are the most common myths and facts about face masks that I should know? Luckily, this is exactly what we’ll discuss in this article today, so, let’s take a closer look:
Myth 01: They Cannot Guard You
Fact 01: They Are Actually Capable of Doing so
Although a lot of individuals do not want to admit it, putting on a cloth face cover is, in fact, quite effective. How? Well, they will form a wall between your nose and lips and the individuals around you. Hence, it will be more complex for you to get the infection because the droplets will be hindered from spreading while you or someone else is speaking, sneezing, and/or coughing.
This is why a wide range of countries decided to make it mandatory for all people to utilize masks inside transportation, shops, drug stores, and in crowded places. And, since more and more services such as going to a hairdresser or dining at an establishment are being allowed, it has never been more necessary to wear these protective covers.
Myth 02: Other Types Will Protect me Better
Fact 02: They Only Have Different Purposes
There are various types that you can choose to use, however, they only have different purposes which means that ones made from cloth can still protect you while outside. If you are not working in a hospital or clinic, you do not have to invest in purchasing high-quality masks, instead, you can use traditional ones.
Of course, this does not mean that you should not purchase them if you want to, it just means that you do not need to spend a lot of money on a more expensive option. If you are interested in seeing the different types of masks you could choose to buy for you and your family, you can visit here for more information.
Myth 03: They’ll Cause CO2 to Build-Up
Fact 03: It is Not True
If you did some digging online, you might have noticed that a lot of individuals claim that wearing one for a long time lets carbon dioxide build-up, nonetheless, this is not true at all. A mask that is correctly fitted – meaning that it covers the cheeks, nose, and mouth – and that has proper airflow will make the CO2 build-up impossible.
But, although this is not true, individuals that suffer from respiratory and/or breathing problems, kids under the age of two, as well as people who cannot remove their covers without someone else helping them should not use one, especially since it can cause further problems and difficulties.
Myth 04: It is Not Necessary How You Use And Position Them
Fact 04: It Is Actually Extremely Important
If you do not wear it properly, it won’t be able to protect you, nor will it be able to hinder you from spreading the virus. It must cover your mouth and nose, it should fit your well but comfortably around your cheeks, it needs to be secured with ties, it should have several layers of material, and it should allow you to breathe without difficulties and problems.
Doing all of these things will ensure that you are protected, which means that you should ensure that you follow these specific guidelines whenever and wherever you need to put on one. Additionally, it is always better if it could be washed without getting damaged or deformed.
Myth 05: You Should Only Wear it if You Are Sick
Fact 05: You Should Always Wear it
According to the research and studies completed, a lot of individuals can have COVID-19 without experiencing any symptoms, meaning that they are completely asymptomatic. This means that you can have the illness without realizing that you are spreading it to other people you come in contact with.
This is why both sick and healthy people need to wear masks, as a precaution against spreading the illness or contracting it. Additionally, this combined with washing your hands often, as well as social distancing as much as you possibly can, will help keep yourself and your loved ones safe.
Myth 06: You Don’t Need it at Home
Fact 06: You Might Need to
Now, do not get us wrong, in most situations, you do not need to put on a mask when at home. However, if you are experiencing some symptoms or if you are feeling sick, you should wear one in order to protect the people you are living with. This is especially true if you are living with elderly individuals.
If you are feeling ill, you should not leave your house. Instead, you need to isolate yourself from the healthy people in your household, and when you do need to go out, ensure that you always put it on before you leave your quarantine area. Additionally, if someone healthy enters your room, ensure that they put on their cover as well.
Conclusion
Wearing a face mask – whatever type you choose – will surely protect you from contracting the Coronavirus. And, although there are various misconceptions revolving around wearing them, they are still one of the first defenses that we can use in order to remain healthy and safe.
So, now that you are aware of all the misconceptions about wearing face masks, you should really not lose any more of your time. Instead, you should open up your Internet browser and start researching different mask types in order to determine which one might suit your needs best.