If you’re looking for a satisfying outfit then get this gear in your wardrobe today. Here is the Rick Grimes Fan Jacket that is introduced in The Walking Dead series by Andrew Lincoln as playing the role of central sheriff. This is an appropriate wear for winters and is accurately same as the original jacket that Rick Grimes wore in the series that is called Ugg Belfast Suede.
Fan Jackets Rick Grimes The Walking Dead Suede Jacket
The Walking Dead is a popular drama series from AMC network that aired first in 2010. Andrew Lincoln plays the role of the main protagonist Rick Grimes.
It’s completely made of Suede leather material with inside viscose lining to give you the complete comfortable wear. It has full front zip closure with buttoned cuffs and pockets are made in it. This is the place to follow the style of your inspiration.
Features
- External: Suede Leather.
- Internal: Viscose lining.
- Front: Furred Collar and Front Zip Closure.
- Sleeves: Two Buttoned Cuffs.
- Pockets: Two Waist Pockets and Two Inside Pockets.
- Color: Brown.