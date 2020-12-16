Feeling Nostalgic for the ‘70s? Here are Some Things You Can Do To Relive the Era

Whether you are a Baby Boomer or an early Gen X, you might find yourself reminiscing about the glorious ‘70s now and then. It is all the more true in the present, where pop culture has taken a drastic shift towards modernization and turned the entertainment world upside down.
From hearing about everyone’s Spotify Wrapped results to watching so-called blockbusters on your phone, grasping the new era can get a bit overwhelming. Sometimes, it simply inspires you to jump into a time machine and relive the simpler times of the ‘70s all over again.
While that technology has not been invented yet, you can still get the next best thing by emulating the ‘70s experience through special activities. With the right choices, you can easily recreate the ambiance in your mind and take comfort from the familiar sense of what’s considered one of the greatest decades in entertainment.
Here are a few ideas that can help you put on your ‘70s bell-bottoms in no time to help you through this journey.
Play Trivia Games That Cover the Era
Want to relive the cinematic brilliance of the Godfather series? Need to rave about the timeless tunes of Fleetwood Mac? Perhaps you want to discuss the haunting world of The Shining?
No matter your interest, the trivia game of Boom Again gives you all the opportunities to talk about it. Designed as a recreational way to discuss the decades of 1950s-1970s, this game covers all the pop culture topics you care about in an utterly delightful fashion.
As a result, you can discuss your favorite movies, your go-to music, your preferred authors, and even your funniest slang from the ‘70s without boring those around you.
In fact, the game turns around the concept of driving about the past. Instead, it transforms the tidbits into valuable knowledge and encourages others around you to genuinely learn ‘70s history. This makes sure that you can speak of your favorite era without feeling like you are the only one who cares about it.
Whether you want to introduce your grandchildren to a magnificent decade of your life or need to live through the good times with your friends, playing Boom Again does not disappoint. In order to learn more about the game and its rules, simply visit site.
Hold Themed Movie Nights for the Family
At first glance, the Godfather series appears as the most popular movie legacy of the 1970s. But it’s not the only one. From Alien to Star Wars: Episode IV, the decade is known for giving the foundational start to multiple Hollywood franchises.
With so many magnificent titles to choose from, it is a no brainer to hold movie nights that are based solely on ‘70s flicks. Since the era has several options to offer, getting together a list of movies isn’t so difficult either. In fact, it is straightforward when you make your selection from films that hold nostalgic memories for you.
No matter if those memories belong to a family get together in your local cinema or refer back to a charming date in your younger years, you can always go back to them with the magic of visuals and sound. Since these senses work on multiple aspects, watching these movies work as a proverbial time transporter.
If you want to take it to the next level, you can introduce ‘70s-themed movie theater foods such as sugar-based candies to your guests. This adds another layer to your party and helps you feel like you are back in time again.
Get Your Vinyls Ready to Go
Even with wireless headphones or surround sound setups, nothing beats the crystal-clear feel of a record player. With newer options available with Bluetooth sound transmission features, you can easily bring your old tunes to the current era.
From Bees Gees’ Stayin’ Alive to Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody, you can put any song onto your turntable to reminisce the days gone by. This particular aspect isn’t challenging either. Whether you used to sing along to ABBA or belted it out to the Grease soundtrack, you have plenty of options to jog your memory.
While vinyl is the preferred option here, you can go the digital route and find these songs online. Whatever seems more convenient to you should be your preferred choice in the matter.
Since covers and media utilization makes ‘70s music to chart now and then, it is also a great way to connect with your younger family members. By telling your children or grandchildren about older tracks that are currently on the radio, you can relive the nostalgia in a refreshingly exciting way.
Throw a Costume Party
This is an idea that can go with nearly any of the activities that are mentioned above. The best part? It doesn’t have to be Halloween for you to ask everyone to dress up. In fact, with the kind of year that everyone has had so far, your immediate family may not even think twice before agreeing to the idea.
For instance, if you are throwing a trivia game night, you can ask your family to mark their presence in the living room as historic ‘70s figures. In case you are watching movies online with friends, you can ask your Zoom call participants to throw on their favorite movie costumes. Similarly, if the situation revolves around music, you can suggest that your guests dress up with the theme you are putting together.
To summarize, the options are as expansive as your imagination, and the result is as fun as your chosen participants in the idea. Whatever way you end up throwing this party, it is definitely going to mark an evening of fun for everyone involved.
With these ideas in mind, revisiting the ‘70s becomes as easy as pressing a button. As long as you plan correctly and have the right game or media content with you, you can easily pull off this feat without stressing yourself out.