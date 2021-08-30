6 Tips for Deciding Between a Fiberglass Pool and a Concrete Pool

It seems that having a pool in the backyard has become sort of a standard since almost everyone has it. If you are thinking about investing in this addition to your property, we say you should go for it. Yes, it is a significant investment, but it will provide you with so many benefits, so there is no reason you should proceed with this process.
However, this project requires you to make some vital decisions. One of the first things you have to consider is whether you want to install a fiberglass or concrete pool. Many companies offer both of these, so you have to make a choice. Due to the significance of this decision, here is everything you need to know beforehand.
Durability
This is, without a doubt, the most important feature you need to investigate. After all, installing a pool can be quite costly, and you want it to last you for a long time. When it comes to these two types, you can’t make the wrong choice. Many people would argue that the concrete one is more durable due to the material, but this is not always true. Yes, it is strong, but keep in mind that it can crack due to the ground and soil movements. This is something many people forget to take into consideration.
On the other hand, fiberglass ones are made of durable materials, meaning that these products are of the highest quality. Many companies offer long warranties for their pools, so the chances of damage occurring are quite slim. Naturally, it is not impossible, but it is very unlikely you will have to invest in expensive repairs.
Shape
When installing a pool, you want to get something that will take the overall design of your property to a whole new level. Choosing the right shape and size is the best way to reach this goal. However, it becomes even more important if you are restricted with the space you have available.
This feature is one of the main differences between fiberglass and a concrete pool. As you probably already know, the former comes in specific shapes and sizes, and there is nothing you can do about it. On the other hand, you have all the creative freedom when designing a concrete one. Since it is literally built on-site, you can create any shape you want. This can prove to be an essential feature if you want to get something unique.
Design and colours
When it comes to this feature, you need to have a clear idea of what you want to get to make the right choice. The truth is that a concrete pool can be customized, meaning that you can design whatever you want. Yes, we are talking about the tiles that come in numerous designs and colours. There really are no limits when it comes to these. This can be a pretty beneficial feature if you want it to match the overall design of your property completely.
When it comes to fiberglass one, your options are fairly limited. Yes, you still have to make a decision, and you can explore some of the options on compassnewcastle.com.au. However, if you are looking for an intricate design that won’t ever go unnoticed, you should probably go with the concrete pool.
Installation
The next thing you have to consider is the duration of the installation process. This is another major difference between the two options we are discussing. As already stated, fiberglass pools are pre-made in a factory, and they will literally be delivered to your home. Because of this, all that is left to do is dig the whole in your backyard, connect the filtration system, heating, lighting, and that’s it. Depending on several factors, this work can be done in a few weeks or so.
However, this is not the case with the concrete one. As you know, it is built on-site, meaning that several tasks have to be completed before you even start constructing it. Naturally, this entire process can take a lot of time, and sometimes, it can last for months. If you still have moved in, this probably won’t be a deal breaker. Nevertheless, if this is not the case, you will need a lot of patience dealing with builders in your backyard as well as the dust and debris that are inevitable. In a way, you will have to plan your life around the project for a few months.
Maintenance
If you want this new addition to your property to last you for a long time without having to invest in repairs, you have to maintain it regularly. When it comes to this feature, a fiberglass pool is an absolute favourite. These include a gel coating that will eliminate the chances of algae forming. Plus, it doesn’t affect the pH levels of water, so you won’t have to worry about that too.
On the other note, the maintenance of the concrete one includes several tasks. First of all, there is a common issue of black algae, and removing these can prove to be quite challenging. In addition, it also requires resurfacing after some time, which is another investment you will have to make. Also, we have to mention that you have to use weekly to ensure the right pH level of water at all times.
Cost
Finally, you have to inspect the cost of both of these options closely. As you can assume after reading the previously described features, a fiberglass pool is cheaper. This is true because the installation of a concrete one will require you to invest more in materials, plus, you have to pay the fee of the builders’ who will be working on it for months. What’s more, don’t forget to calculate the cost of maintenance products. Obviously, since the concrete one requires a lot of care, you will have to purchase these products regularly, so you will spend more money. Whatever your choice may be, make sure to come up with a budget and decide accordingly.