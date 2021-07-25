What to Expect From Your First Acupuncture Appointment

Anyone that opted for trying something new has millions of questions about it, and the same can be said for scheduling an acupuncture appointment for the first time. Although each acupuncture practitioner has different methods, there are some basic things that will happen in every appointment.
If you’re thinking about trying acupuncture, you might be wondering – what can I expect from my first appointment? Luckily for all individuals that are wondering the same thing, the article below will shed some light on the entire topic. So, without further ado, let’s take a closer look:
1. It Will Start With an Interview
As mentioned, every practitioner will have different methods based on their education and training, however, there are some basic questions that most of them will ask you. For starters, they’ll ask about what has been bothering you and they’ll also ask about your health history and possible previous injuries. If you’re taking medications, they’ll also ask you about that.
Also, don’t be surprised if they ask about some things that are completely irrelevant to your condition. Questions about your digestive system, sleeping quality, and emotional aspects, all of which you must answer in order for the practitioner to give you an accurate diagnosis and treatment plan.
2. Next, They’ll Examine You
Most people don’t realize that the cornerstone of acupuncture is the pulse. Of course, the aforementioned questions are crucial as well, nonetheless, to give you an accurate diagnosis, they’ll ask you to relax your body – especially the arms – and they’ll feel your pulse for about 60 seconds on each side. Sometimes, they might even return to check your pulse again.
Another thing that you shouldn’t be surprised about is that they’ll also check your tongue. By examining the quality of your tongue, it could tell the practitioner more about specific areas of your body. The color, look, shape, and quality of your tongue will all be looked at, mostly because it can help with your treatment plan.
3. The Treatment Will Require Needles – Don’t Be Afraid
The treatment you’ll receive will consist of the use of needles to access your Qi of the channels, in most cases, at specific areas along your body. Besides needles, the entire process might also involve the use of moxibustion – the burning of a medicinal plant – cupping, or other methods that’ll depend on the practitioner’s training.
Now, keep in mind, when they start working on your body with needles, you’ll definitely feel some discomfort – not pain – however, this is completely normal, which is why you shouldn’t be afraid. The other techniques that the doctor might use won’t cause any pain as well.
4. Don’t Worry About Your Reactions
Another thing that is worth mentioning is that you shouldn’t be afraid of your reactions throughout the treatment, especially the first one. All people that opt for acupuncture have different reactions to their first treatment, hence, don’t be surprised if you feel like laughing, crying, or just talking about the problems you’re experiencing in your life.
Now, remember, you can basically do whatever you want, however, the most important thing is for you to stay still. Expressing emotions is also a big part of the entire treatment, so, don’t worry about how you’ll react to the needles, instead, you should completely embrace it.
5. The Needles Might Be Repositioned/Removed/Restimulated
If you choose to work with a professional acupuncture organization such as Morningside Acupuncture, they’ll probably come back to either reposition, remove, or restimulate the needles. By doing this, they’ll produce more sensation to the area they’re working on, and there will also be more Qi movements.
Also, the practitioner you opted for working with might also utilize some specialized techniques throughout the treatment, all of which will encourage your body and help with the entire healing process. When they finally remove all of the needles, it will be entirely painless.
6. They’ll Recommend Further Treatment
After your treatment is finished, the doctor will most likely talk to you about the future treatment options, and in most cases, they’ll recommend what supplements you should consume. Keep in mind, it’s quite important that you understand what they’re telling you, so if you have any questions for them, don’t be afraid to ask.
This is especially true if they recommend that you use fresh herbs that need to be boiled. Things such as how to boil them, how & when to consume them, and how to store them are all important, hence, if you don’t know what you should do, always ask since it’ll ensure that you’re using the herbs correctly.
7. Talk About a Follow-Up
A lot of practitioners might not talk to you about future treatments and follow-ups, and if this happens to you as well, it’s important that you ask them about it. This means that you should find out whether or not you’ll need more appointments, and if there are some things that you should do until then.
Why are follow-ups important? Well, it’s quite simple, it’ll keep your Qi moving and by it doing so, you’ll be continuing the treatment you previously received. The doctor you choose might also ask you to come for a follow-up in a few weeks where they’ll take your pulse and determine whether you need to schedule more appointments with them.
8. The After is Crucial Too
A lot of individuals report that they feel a bit tired once their appointment is done, hence if it’s your first time trying this Chinese practice, you should definitely give yourself some time to relax before going back to work or taking on some daily chores that you have. This doesn’t mean that you should stay home for a week, instead, take a day or two off.
Conclusion
If you’re thinking about trying acupuncture for the first time, you should know that it’ll definitely help you with the problems you’ve been experiencing with your body. The entire treatment is entirely painless, but more importantly, it’ll help both your mind and body heal.
So, now that you’ve learned what you can expect from your first acupuncture appointment, you really shouldn’t lose any more of your time. Instead, you should open up your browser and start looking for an experienced, licensed, and trained acupuncture experience that can help your body heal.