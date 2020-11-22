Flooded Basement Cleanups – DIY OR Hire A Professional

Whether it’s rain or pipe leakage, flooded basements can cause your knees to collapse. Your head may be swimming with questions like, where did the water come from? How am I going to get rid of it? Where to start cleaning? And above all, what will become of my stuff?
To tell the truth, we all have experienced flooded basements at least once in our life. It is a complete disaster. Getting rid of the water is not a thing, but the cleanups can take days. Especially if you are doing it by yourself, there is too much work. However, you don’t have to tackle this problem all by yourself. You can get help from professionals as well. For instance, visit water-damage-des-moines.com. They provide professional services that will help you get rid of the water as well as clean your basement as if nothing happened.
But not everyone likes to hire professionals. Some people prefer to take the challenge of cleaning the basement by themselves. As exciting as it may sound to some, it is a big challenge.
So, if you are struggling between doing it yourself or hiring a professional, here’s a quick comparison that will help you make the decision faster.
Flooded basement cleanups – DIY
If your basement is flooded and you are thinking to take the cleanup as a DIY challenge, here are a few things you need to keep in mind before you make your decision:
Find the water source
Now, if you are planning a DIY, you need to research and study so that you can efficiently find the primary source of water. Although, you can get professional help by calling in experts who will find the source for you and help you get rid of the water. But where is the fun in that? So, if you are a one-man-army, make a checklist of all the possible water sources and start researching. Way to go, Sherlock Holmes!
Even if you have found the water source, you will still need a plumber to fix it. So, don’t be shy. A little help is always a blessing.
DIY equipment
Once you get rid of the accumulated water, here comes the big task. Now before you move to clean the space, here are a few things you will need:
- Rubber boots
- Gloves
- Masks
- Nose plugs
- Wiper
- Garbage bags
Now, if you already have a dry-wet vacuum, consider yourself safe. And if you don’t, think about borrowing it from a friend or family member. Because without it, you will be in trouble. Moreover, the equipment, as mentioned above, is extremely crucial, and you will require tons of paper towels and garbage bags for disposal.
Time and energy
If you think flooded basement cleanups are a piece of cake, let me tell you it’s not. It is hard work. And it will take ages, especially if your basement is big enough. Getting all your stuff out alone will take you days. And cleaning is also not easy. In other words, it is hectic, and the cleanups can linger on for days to a point when you are both physically and mentally exhausted. Before you start, bear in mind that it will take a lot of time and energy.
Repairs
Even if you have cleaned up everything, you’ll still need to hire someone to make the necessary repairs. Searching for a reliable and quality service is also not easy and will take a lot of time.
Flooded basement cleanups – Hire a professional
Now the best alternative of getting rid of the water, debris, etc., is hiring a professional service. Luckily, for someone who is busy and doesn’t have time or energy to carry out cleanups on his own, you can always get professional help. These services include everything from moving the stuff to fixing pumps. Here is why you should definitely consider hiring a professional service.
Convenient
First of all, hiring a professional cleanup service is super convenient. The only thing you have to do is search for a good and reliable service provider, and that’s pretty much it. It’s their job to do the rest. From moving your stuff to a safe spot to cleaning up everything spotless, they have got it. In addition, if you face pump issues, most professional services also cover that for you. They make necessary repairs and installations to avoid floods in the future. Of course, they charge it separately, but again, and you don’t have to spend time searching for the right person for a particular job. They have everything covered.
No-fuss
Hiring professional service is free from any fuss. You just have to give them clear instructions on what services you want to use, and that’s it. One-time effective communication will save you from the fuss of telling every person what to do. You can sit back, relax, and let them do the chores.
Expert team
Another advantage of getting professional help is that they have a team of experts in the matter. It’s their job. They have the right set of equipment and expertise. Moreover, you get everything under one roof. Like I said before, they would clean everything up, fix your plumbing, make necessary repairs, and install machinery to avoid future flooding.
Costly
Probably the only major drawback of hiring professional service is that it is not cheap. Although it depends upon the types of services you choose, yet it is a bit pricey. And for someone who doesn’t like to spend extra money on stuff like these, it comes in as a challenge. But a little buck for professional fuss-free service seems fair and debatable to me.
Flooded cleanups can give you a headache. And when the damage is worse, you can’t do it all by yourself, especially if you lack special equipment. So, the best possible solution in such a case is to sit back, relax, and hire professional services. Let them clean up your flooded basement in the right way.