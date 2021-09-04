Flooring Types for Healthy Living

More and more people are turning to healthier habits and routines. Another trend that’s on the rise is healthier living conditions. We think about which ingredients to use in our food and which materials to use in our living space to maintain our health.
Carefully selecting materials that make up our quarters leads to greater health sustainability. Choosing the right type of flooring is key to maintaining your health and the health of your family. Most children love playing on the floor, so let’s think about flooring types that don’t affect their health.
Any tile flooring
It is extremely sanitary, and it’s great for very moist rooms. Most bathrooms and kitchens use tile flooring. And apart from it being healthy and not emitting and VOCs (Volatile Organic Compounds) it’s also pleasing to the eye.
There are three main types of tile flooring you can choose, ceramic, porcelain or glass tiles, and all have the same health benefits. Materials that we use to install tiles and the tiles themselves are hypoallergenic, which means they’re free of allergens. There’s no formaldehyde and there are no VOCs. It’s a brilliant choice for healthier living.
Concrete flooring
In the states, it is considered to be one of the healthiest types of flooring there is. Especially when you combine it with a heating system and epoxy coating, that’s why its use is widespread in hospitals.
According to website https://concreteguymn.com/minnesota/minneapolis/ there are 4 major health benefits of concrete flooring:
- Hypoallergenic: Like other healthy flooring alternatives, concrete flooring is allergen-free, which is great for children and people with allergies. Your family will be safe from hay fever.
- No dust circulation: If you decide to combine your concrete flooring with an in-floor heating system, the dust settles on the floor, and there’s no air blown around that spreads it.
- Air quality: Polished concrete flooring lessens the possibility of mold developing, which significantly improves the air quality in your home. With wooden floors and carpets in humid areas, there’s bound to be some mold.
- No toxic chemicals: Epoxy coated concrete flooring can fully eliminate exposure to toxic chemicals. There are no VOCs that are used in other types of flooring that need adhesives.
Solid wood flooring
If you think about your bedroom, and your living quarters, you’re probably going to opt for a hardwood floor such as maple or oak. These two solid wood floors are excellent because they are dent-resistant.
Apart from these two being durable, there are similar health benefits to concrete flooring. Choosing any of these two types definitely benefits your family’s health, but hardwood can be warmer, although you would have difficulty controlling the allergens that come from outside.
The solid board is made entirely from a solid piece of hardwood. Suitable for private houses.
Parquet and engineered planking – more budget coverings, which are also entirely made of wood. However, precious wood is only the front part. The parquet board is based on layers of cheaper wood, such as pine. On the engineering board as the basis take plywood. The base layers are firmly glued and laid perpendicular to each other.
Parquet can be a piece, engineering (artistic), when the boards are already glued together according to a certain scheme, forming a pattern.
Wood is a material that does not tolerate variations in humidity, so it is necessary to monitor the humidity, keep it at the same level. Otherwise, the appearance of cracks, creaks can spoil the positive impression of natural wood. Wooden floors are, of course, very comfortable, and most importantly, environmentally friendly and safe.
Natural linoleum flooring
Natural linoleum radiates with environmental friendliness, and it’s very affordable. We can install it in kitchens and bathrooms because of its water-resistance. It’s made of oils, resin, flours, limestone, and other biodegradable materials.
As one of few natural types of flooring, it is easy to maintain, and it has a protective layer to reduce the dirt. The best thing is that it’s non toxic because it’s made of natural materials. So, there are no VOCs here.
Unhealthy Laminate Flooring
Making laminate flooring involves using adhesives that emit formaldehyde gas. Formaldehyde has a pungent smell, that’s what you’ll notice if you install it. However, it is colorless, and it’s used in other household products, such as plywood, glue, and insulation materials.
If there’s a lot in the air, it causes burning sensations in your eyes, your nose, and your throat. There’s wheezing, coughing and nausea, but also skin irritation. Some studies show that formaldehyde increases the risk of developing cancer. That’s why it’s best to opt for one of the previous flooring types and have a clear conscience.
Cork flooring
Absolutely natural material made of cork oak bark. Environmentally friendly and safe. It is considered an ideal flooring for children’s rooms and bedrooms, not only because of its natural composition but also because of the comfort that cork floors provide:
Always warm to the touch, so cozy for walking barefoot and children’s play. Quiet, reducing impact noise up to 18 dB. They have to cushion properties, relieving the musculoskeletal system when walking.
Adhesive cork floors are glued to the subfloor, totally waterproof, and very durable. Locked cork floors are laid floating, it is quick and easy, but they are made on the HDF board, which is afraid of moisture.
There is a great variety of decors – floors with natural cork veneer in different textures and shades, floors with a photo-print imitation of wood, stone, and a variety of colored floors with drawings, including children’s themes.
Conclusion
When you’re looking to install a new floor, opt for one that will be beneficial to your family’s health. Detrimental flooring involves formaldehyde and other volatile organic compounds that can have long-term adverse effects.
The cheapest option to go with is concrete flooring, and it’s one of the healthiest options out there. Finally, you can have a combination of all four healthy flooring types, and make your home a healthy environment for you and your little ones.