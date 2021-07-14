How Do Flower Delivery Services Work during the Pandemic

The Coronavirus is something we will remember forever. There is a big chance kids will have a bunch of lessons in school that will talk about the period that we are currently living in. We know the virus messed up the plans of many people. Some people simply couldn’t afford to continue with their business while others are barely waiting for the opportunity to travel around the world.
Anyway, social or physical distance (name it however you want) is something we need to respect. However, that doesn’t mean we should not show love and respect to someone else. The new normal has been the worst thing for couples that are living in two different countries. They couldn’t be together because most of the countries closed their borders.
So, how to show love in these crazy periods? Well, if you want to celebrate the anniversary, birthday, or anything else with your partner, the best way to do that is to send flowers.
You are probably wondering now how exactly can you do that, but there is nothing complex about it. All you have to do is to use international flower delivery services to reach your goal. Of course, the way these delivery services function is not the same as before. The same rule counts for the local as well as international services. Because of that, we would like to analyze the way they work during the pandemic and help you determine whether the usage of this service will meet your expectations. Let’s go!
Local Flower Deliveries Function Almost the Same
Let’s say that you and your partner live in the same city. However, you don’t want to give her flowers in person because delivering them to her home address seems like a better idea. Well, something like that should not be a problem even during the pandemic.
People that work for the company you decided on will send the flowers without any obstacles. You can expect the same-day delivery as well, but a service like that will probably cost you a bit more. On the other hand, you can also schedule the delivery in advance and ensure that everything goes according to plan a couple of days before the important date.
Still, it is good to mention that people should not worry about their health at all. The delivery man is going to wear a mask whenever he comes to the front door of any house or apartment. Despite that, whichever package the delivery companies use will be sanitized before they deliver it to the specific address. In other words, your beloved one will be completely safe and enjoy your surprise to the fullest.
Of course, when the delivery man comes to your door, he is not going to be too close to the person that receives flowers. He or she will move the step back when the person opens the door.
Everything Became Digital
Just like everything in the world, things have become digital in the flower delivery industry. Whenever you want to send flowers to a person you love, you would want to see which option you have. Of course, you would gladly do that in person, but, at the moment, it is much better to make a selection online. Fortunately, something like that is possible.
Many companies decided to share all the pieces of information with their future customers throughout their website. For instance, Russian flower delivery services like felicita-flowers.com will primarily show to their customers all the towns where they can use the service. After people select their delivery city, they get the chance to see which options are available to them and how much each flower type would cost them.
Customer Support Is Becoming Better and Better
As you can imagine, there are hundreds or even thousands of people like you that want to send flowers to the person they love. Of course, people are sending flowers for some sad moments as well such as funerals, and the number of those individuals is not small. All the facts confirm the competition is tough, and that is the reason why companies that provide this type of service had to improve their customer support.
Many people would simply want to know more about the products they are offering. Just because they like the flowers in the picture, that doesn’t mean they will immediately decide to purchase them. People will call to find out how quickly the companies can deliver it, find out more about the meaning of which flower, etc. If the delivery is not ready to answer all the questions that people have, then there is a big chance they will start exploring other options.
We explained this because we are sure you also have certain doubts. There will always be someone who will answer your questions on different channels such as email, phone, social media, etc. At least, that is something you should expect from the most professional flower delivery services.
Sending Flowers to Hospitals Is Also Possible
Of course, we truly hope you do not need a flower delivery service for this reason, but it is good to mention an opportunity like this exists as well. If you want to send flowers to someone you love in the hospital, the flower delivery services will accept that as well.
No one is going to enter the hospital. The delivery services come at the entrance of the hospital, there will probably someone who works in the hospital to get the package. Of course, during that time, both sides are going to wear a mask and ensure the necessary social distance.
Quick Check before Entering
There are also certain facilities where people want to send flowers. Before these individuals enter the building, the employees of those facilities will take their temperature. We are sure you have already seen the equipment that people are using to take the temperature for a couple of seconds.
Final Thought
Flower delivery services have experienced a lack of jobs during the last year. This especially counts when we talk about the period between April and June. However, the good thing is that many of them adapted their way of work to the new normal. That is the reason why you can send flowers to your beloved person even to another country if you want. It may happen that you will have to wait a bit more, but that’s not always the rule.