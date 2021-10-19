What Foods To Check On Labels Before Giving a Treat To Your Pup

A home is where we feel safe, a place where, after a long day at work, we come to relax and spend some quality time with our family, and it is also a place filled with memories. Now, what also makes home a true home is a pet, as almost every house has at least one, and what those who have some pet will surely agree with is that these animals are much more than just that, and they are family members as well.
Regardless of the pet you have, pets also require attention, but understandably, some more than others. They also require good care, from what you feed them to how often you should clean the fish tank, for example. But, let’s be honest, as we all know that pups are most people’s to-go option, pet-wise. Yes, there’s just something about puppies and dogs that makes our hearts warm.
Our dog’s health is always a top priority for pet owners. And one of the best ways to keep a dog healthy is to make sure they are eating the right foods. One food that some pet-owners may not pay as much attention to compared to regular meals is dog treats.
Dog treats are a pantry essential for most pet owners, as they are a great way to get your pup in a great mood. On top of that, treats can be a great way to train your dog basic and even advanced commands! But these are just the upsides of it all, but if we are not careful enough and give treats to our dogs more often, we can actually do more harm than good.
Furthermore, it’s also about the label, what it says and what the ingredients are, and just like we want what’s best for us, we should do the same for our best friends, which is why, when buying treats for your dog, always make sure to check the label for ingredients. There are many ingredients out there that are bad for dogs. Whether you buy the treats or make them yourself, you should always make sure that they are made out of healthy ingredients that won’t harm your pet.
Foods to Check For In Your Dog’s Treats
Garlic
We all know how beneficial garlic can be for our health, and many of us use it in our everyday diet, but it is not the same when it comes to our four-legged friends. Garlic, along with other members of the allium family, is very dangerous for dogs, and the best possible solution is to avoid it. The allium family includes onions, scallions, and chives, and while they are great ways to add flavor to human dishes, they contain a compound that can damage the dog’s red blood cells. Damage to the red blood cells can result in severe complications such as anemia and methemoglobinemia, which can spell a lot of danger. It can be pretty difficult to cure these conditions, and because of that, it is much better to prevent them, and avoiding garlic is one of the best possible ways for that.
To find out more about the effects of garlic on dogs, visit Spot & Tango and read everything you should know. You can also find some alternatives on their website and prepare a balanced meal to account for your dog’s needs without garlic or any other harmful compound.
Sugar
We are all aware of all the downsides that come with sugar, and it is bad for humans and dogs alike, so we need to avoid it in our and our pets’ diets for as much as we can. When reading the labels of the treats, make sure that there is no added sugar as that can result in diabetes, weight gain, and cavities in their teeth, and it can cause many other health issues. Sugar is in almost everything, but added sugar is even worse, which is why checking the label and not buying treats that have these added sugars should be our priority.
The natural sugars they get from fruit are entirely safe for their health so, we can give bananas, for example, to our dog (in a moderate way). We can also feed them cranberries, which are a great source of vitamin C. There are many fruits that are safe for our pets, and we should inform ourselves to know exactly which of them are the best and how to prepare them properly for our pets’ food.
Nonetheless, any added sugar, especially the one mass-produced by industries, can be dangerous. With that in mind, it is also best to avoid foods with artificial sweeteners such as corn syrup. It can also cause a sugar rush, pretty similar to the ones humans have, but it is a pretty stressful experience for dogs. Find out more about the effects of sugar on dogs at PetMD.
BHA & BHT
BHA & BHT are chemicals that are commonly found in dog food, and it can be almost impossible to find food without them. These chemicals are added to the fat and oils of the food as a preservative to give the food longer shelf life. Both BHA & BHT are considered carcinogens, which is why you should keep them away from the pup as much as possible. Additionally, BHT has been found to cause liver and kidney damage in rats, so in order to keep your dog healthy, make sure their treats do not contain any BHA or BHT. There are much healthier ways to preserve food, so try to find the one that does not contain these harmful ingredients, and your pet will be with you for a long time.
MSG
For many foods around the world, MSG is a great way to add an umami flavor, which pets like pretty much. MSG is short for monosodium glutamate, which can be toxic for dogs, and its dosage needs to be controlled. MSG, when given in large and undiluted doses, can cause brain damage to dogs. Brain damage can cause many severe conditions, which can be pretty challenging to handle and sometimes impossible to treat. While a little bit of the ingredient may not cause too much harm, it’s best to always keep it away from the pup to avoid any unwanted accidents.
Conclusion
With that, our quick guide comes to an end, but we hope that it was useful enough. So, the next time you head out to buy treats for your dogs or make treats yourself, make sure to keep these ingredients far away from them to keep them as healthy as possible! It is one of the best ways to make them live a longer and happier life and to avoid unnecessary stress.
Search online before giving a specific human food to your dog to avoid fatal errors that can make severe health problems to your pet. With the amount of information we have available nowadays, it’s no excuse not to use it in favor of our best friend, so make sure that you have done the research properly.