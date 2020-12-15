Is a Garage Conversion a Good Idea or a Terrible Mistake?

It is said that most of the people in the world wish they had more living space, and that the home they live in right now is not big enough for their needs. We always look for different ways to make the space we live in bigger, but sometimes that seems like an impossible task. When you don’t have enough money to purchase a bigger house, you need to get creative and use the space you already own in order to satisfy your needs. One of the latest trends is garage conversion and turning this space into a room. In this article, we are going to talk about the whole garage conversion process, and we will try to give you an unbiased opinion, if that is actually a good idea that will help you get more space, or if it is just a terrible idea that could lead to additional expenses.
What is garage conversion?
Let’s first talk about the process of converting your garage space into a livable area. This is something that is a trend because you don’t need to spend additional money on building a new room in your home, and you don’t need to get additional permits to create it. It is a far smaller investment than starting from scratch, and you already have the walls, the roof, and the foundation. Most of the time, you don’t need to get additional wiring and you can use just the existing one. Basically, a garage conversion is just transforming the place where your vehicles were stored in a new room that is going to become a part of the house you already own. Many families who’ve already done this say that they use the additional space for a living room area and that it opens up so many possibilities. However, not every house is made for this project, and not all garages can be transformed into a livable space. Before you start with the whole project, and before you invest your time and money, you need to carefully access the space you already own and think about the problems that may occur during the conversion. According to kpdconstruction.co.uk, the best way to make sure this is going to be a successful project is to consult with a builder in North London. The professional service is going to give you their honest opinion, if your garage space can be transformed, or if you should look at other possibilities. Note that you should always contact the professionals before any construction and renovation, even if you choose to make this a DIY project later on.
Benefits
Now let’s see what the benefits are of turning your carport into a livable space. The most important thing that you are possibly going to be interested in is the value of your home. It is said that when you add an extra room in the house, you will increase the overall value of it, and if you plan to sell it, later on, you will be able to ask for a much higher price. In addition to this, even if you don’t want to sell your property, you will get additional space. This room can be used for pretty much anything, but as we mentioned before, most of the users use it as a living room. Note that you can also transform it into an office space, a library, or even a gym. It is a relatively small investment, and you don’t have to spend as much money as you would if you decided to build an additional room from scratch. Since the walls and the roof are already there, you will need to invest just in transforming this space into a livable area. Note that when you add a new room that is not already part of the house, you risk reducing the natural light that comes into your home, and you may end up with a room that has no windows on any side. This will not happen when you convert the carport, and you won’t take away from the natural light of any of the other rooms. Last but not least, you don’t need to get additional permits, and you won’t be required to get planning permission. This will save you a lot of money and trouble in the long run.
Negative sides
The last thing we are going to talk about is the negative sides of this whole project. Even though it seems like it is the perfect thing to do, you may end up making a terrible mistake in case you decide to convert your garage into a room. Even though you will be getting a new room, you are actually cutting your storage space. If you own vehicles, and if you don’t have a second carport, it means that your vehicle will have to stay outside throughout the whole year. You will need to find room for all the things you kept in the garage, and that can be a little difficult. In addition to this, your heating costs will rise, and if you don’t insulate this space properly, you risk paying a lot of money just to be able to heat it in the winter. Note that in some cases, if you try to sell your property in the later years, potential buyers may be looking for a house with a garage. This means that even though you will be adding value to the home by adding an extra room, you may lose customers because you are missing one of the most important parts of the home.
As you can see, there are positive and negative sides to this process. Depending on what you want to do with your home, and how important additional space is for you, it may be the best thing you’ve ever done or the worst mistake. Consider all the costs, think about the positive and the negative sides, and see if this is the right investment for you at the moment. Always consult the professionals before you start the project, and know that a building and renovation service can save you money in the long run.