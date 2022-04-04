9 Pros and Cons of Getting Divorced Without a Lawyer

Getting legally separated is stressful, chaotic, and definitely painful, but sometimes it is the best you can do for yourself, your partner, and your children. If you have come to this stage, you are probably wondering how you should approach the situation, and what is going to be the best step forward. Here, we are going to list some of the pros and cons of getting divorced without a lawyer and how this decision will affect the process as well as the outcome.
1. You can discuss things calmly and with love
When there are third parties involved in the process, the tension is much higher, and partners don’t even want to talk to each other. When you take the legal help away from the situation, you are more likely to talk to your partner about the assets, your children, and everything else that needs to be divided. In this case, you can talk about intimate things that you would not share in front of strangers and you can make decisions calmly and with love.
2. You will save some money
We all know that hiring an attorney costs a lot, especially a good one. There is no way for you to spend just one or two hundred on the processional, and you may end up spending a lot more, especially if the divorce is not finalized within a few months.
So, if you want to save some cash, and if you know that you and your soon-to-be ex-spouse can handle things with everyone’s best interest in mind, then it is better to try and avoid getting a professional and get things done on your own.
3. You are more likely to make a fair division of assets
Chances are, you have been with your spouse for a long time, and you already have a connection and trust between you two. You know what your partner wants, and you know what the best for them is. If you have decided to continue your life without having the other person as your legal spouse, then when you do things without an advisor, you can make a fair division of assets while having each other’s best interests in mind.
4. You may decrease the stress
Sometimes hiring a lawyer can add to the stress of the already complex situation, and in some cases, when you hire a professional, you may annulate all the chances of reconsolidating with your partner. This is the final step of the procedure, and more often than not, there is no going back. So, if you think that you may want to work on the marriage instead of seeking judicial separation, it is better to try and do things on your own.
5. You will miss out on important information
Remember that legal advisors have a lot of inside information, and they have been through dozens or even hundreds of cases before yours. They know what are the best outcomes, and what is the worst thing that can happen, and they will give you all the necessary information on how to handle the case.
As you can see on websites such as kabirfamilylaw.co.uk, the professionals will always listen to your needs, they will provide you with the right fit for you and your case, and they will make sure that they have the right approach and needed outcome.
Know that it is far better to handle this with a professional than to do it on your own and end up making mistakes that are going to cost you too much.
6. You may get scammed by your ex-partner
Unfortunately, couples don’t always end in a civil way, and sometimes, partners want to scam each other and prevent the other person from getting their fair share. So, if you choose that you are going to go through this process without consulting with an expert, you have to be sure that your partner is not going to try and scam you.
One thing that you should always remember is that after you sign the documents and after you agree to the terms, there is almost no way to go back and make things right. If they scam you and you sign the papers, that is it, you cannot get your share back.
7. You may not be able to talk without arguing
Not all couples are able to sit down and talk about what would be the best for their children, or how to make sure that everyone gets an equal share. Sometimes, when the marriage has come to an end, there is a lot of anger, resentment, and frustration, and both partners cannot think clearly.
In these cases, it is almost impossible to come to an agreement without legal help, and the soon-to-be ex-spouses will do things out of spite. This will lead to the process getting even more complicated than it already is, and it is better to have a lawyer who will help you agree on things.
8. The process may take too long
We know that the process of getting legally separated can last between several months and several years, and if you have children or a lot of assets, this can take even longer. Note that these things can happen when you have legal support, and if you don’t have one, it can take too long. So, if you want to finalize the judicial separation without taking years, then it is better to hire a professional that will help you along the way and get things done sooner rather than later.
9. You may get lost in the legal labyrinth
There are many legal things that need to be taken care of before you finalize the separation, and if you don’t do this during the process, you risk not getting legally divorced, or ending up with a lot of unresolved issues. The right legal advisor will know what needs to be done, and they will help you finish all the steps without going through complex procedures. This is one of the biggest reasons why you should not choose to do it without one.
These are some of the pros and cons of getting legally separated without an attorney, but every case is different, and every situation is unique. If you choose to do it on your own, make sure you know what you are getting yourself into, and always have a backup plan.