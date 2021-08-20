5 Perfect Gift Ideas For Kids Obsessed With Cars

It is common for kids, especially boys, to love cars and racing. Therefore, if you are planning to surprise your kid with a nice present, and you are aware that it is obsessed with cars, it will be easy for you to decide what to buy for it.
On the other side, the selection of car-themed products is huge today. Therefore, you should focus on choosing the product that will provide the kid with a lot of entertainment. Here are some of the best options.
1. Small Electric Vehicle
If you are looking to buy something extraordinary that will make your kid extremely excited, you cannot make a mistake by choosing this option. If your child already has a lot of models and different toys that represent vehicles, this is an excellent introduction to real driving. You can choose from all kinds of models and it can be a great option for both girls and boys. Even kids that were not so into vehicles before might become obsessed with them after getting this amazing toy.
Some of the most popular models are mini versions of Range Rover, Jeep Wrangler, Lamborghini Urus, Mercedes G-Class, Mustang, and many more. The great thing is that, in most cases, you will get an additional remote so you can control your child while driving and preventing it to hit other objects. Moreover, you can choose between different sizes. If you are interested in buying this toy, visit newbabywish.com.
2. RC Toys
Another popular option that can provide lots of fun is the remote control car. Interestingly, many adults have a hobby where they are collecting and editing these models. Also, you can find versions with amazing performances where an adult should be near the child while it is playing around with this toy. Your kids will have hours of fun in the backyard while controlling this car.
Depending on the size of your backyard and terrain, you can choose between road and off-road models. The off-road models are the ones that will provide the biggest entertainment, especially if you buy some model with great features and abilities to roll over and pass over challenging terrains, like Traxxas Rustler or a mini version of Monster Truck.
3. Collection of Models
Another great idea is to rearrange the room of your child and add a whole new theme inspired by cars. You can add a new carpet and curtains, along with books, and even bed sheets with pictures of various cars. The last step is to combine shelves in the room where you can place a collection of cars.
This can be a start of a new hobby since it is very popular for people to collect car models. You can choose on your own which models to get for the start, or check out the preferences of your child. For example, if the kid loves Ferrari, you can get a whole collection of Ferrari models throughout history.
4. Interactive Games
If you are looking for a game that will provide a lot of fun, but that will require some effort as well, there are many construction games and puzzles that you can choose from. For example, you can buy a game that will require the kid to construct the streets and bridges from different parts, and then combine parts to assemble vehicles as well.
The advantage of this option is that it will help the kid to improve cognitive abilities and concentration, along with having a lot of fun. Also, this type of toy is great for both individuals and groups of kids who can play around together. Puzzles and bricks with this theme can also be a great choice.
5. Video Games
If your child is already playing video games, the simple and great solution is to buy some new title of the racing video game. The advantage is that there are so many of these games available today, and you can start with basic versions and continue by introducing new titles. For small kids, the best option is Mario Kart or Virtual Racing. They can play them offline or in multiplayer mode. Also, there are versions that you can choose to enjoy while racing against your kids, and that can be fun for the whole family.
You can choose games like Dirt Rally, Crash Team, Formula Racing, or NFS Heat, along with many other versions, and have a lot of entertainment with your kids. On the other side, if your child is already actively playing racing video games, you should choose some of the most recent titles that the kids don’t already have.
Some of the best racing games in 2021 are NFS Hot Pursuit, Formula One, Forza Motorsport 7, Gran Turismo, Burnout Paradise, and much more. In case that your child already has all of these games on the PC or console, you should consider buying it the Racing Wheels gadget, which will make the experience even more interesting.
The Bottom Line
The selection of car-themed toys today is amazing. Therefore, you should consider the preferences and which of these toys your child already has. Also, you can always speak to your child to check if there is something that he would like to have. Besides that, consider the age of the kid, and choose the toy that is the best for that age. Moreover, if you are looking to buy a mini electric vehicle or RC car, be sure to pay attention to the security of the kid while playing with them.
One of the best things is that you cannot make a mistake with any of these options if you have a child obsessed with cars. You can combine it with some activities as well, like taking the kid to watch car races, or rent some luxurious car for a day to drive it around the city. There are also movies that you can watch in the theatre, like the most recent Fast and Furious sequel.