How should you give CBD Oil to your Cat?

Are you a cat parent? Are you thinking about giving CBD oil to your beloved pet? CBD is a popular health supplement, and people love it for its therapeutic benefits. But how can you give your cat CBD oil? How much of it should you give to your pet? You will get all your answers in this article. Owners of these amazing animals are always trying to find new ways to keep their kittens happy and healthy. CBD from CBDfx can help control a lot of health issues your little friend might have. So, without further ado, let’s jump right into how CBD for cats works.
What is CBD?
CBD or Cannabidiol is one of the hundreds of cannabinoids present in cannabis plants like marijuana or hemp. CBD has no psychoactive effects. The mind-altering effects of marijuana are the courtesy of THC or tetrahydrocannabinol. CBD affects our endocannabinoid systems which control our mood, stress level, pain and inflammation, appetite, memory, sleep-wake cycle, etc. It is also rich in antioxidants which makes it a superfood for the skin. Many people around the world use CBD for better health and to improve their lifestyles. CBD is available in various forms in the market. Like, oil, tinctures, gummies, topicals, and edibles.
Is it safe to use CBD oil for cats?
Like all the other animals, cats have an endocannabinoid system too. Our body produces endocannabinoids to keep it healthy and active. But no research has been done on the effects of CBD on cats. As per the users’ reports, it is safe to use CBD oil for these pets. Some mild and short-lived side effects may take action, but they go away within a few days with regular use. It is wise to start with a small dosage and increase the dosage as per need. You can also contact your vet about the recommended dosage of CBD for your little kitten.
Some popular ways to give CBD oil to cats:
Here are some convenient and easy ways to feed your cat the daily dose of CBD.
Direct Feeding:
You can feed your little feline friend the CBD oil directly. Let them explore it by themselves. The CBD oils for cats are specially made and flavored to their liking. Take the recommended CBD dosage in a dropper; hold it in front of your beloved little friend near the nose and the mouth area. You can also present it in a dish. You can hold it or wrap him in a towel to make them feel comfortable. When the kitten starts taking the CBD oil, squirt it slowly. Try not to give the whole dose at once; it might overwhelm them. Give it time to swallow and intake the oil slowly.
Mix the dosage with their meal:
If your cats are not thrilled to take CBD oil directly, try mixing the CBD oil dosage with their food. Prepare their daily meal like you always do and mix the CBD oil evenly with the food. You can use both dry and wet food for it. The oil will spread out thinly in the food, and your cat would not even feel the taste of it. It is a perfect disguise to give them if they do not like to take CBD oil.
Mix CBD oil with cat treats:
You can also mix CBD oil with cat treats instead of their meal. Buy some treats for your feline friend and mix the dosage of CBD oil with it. Break the treats into small parts to mix them well. The earthy taste of CBD oil would not be noticeable in the treats mix. You can also buy CBD treats for cats to reduce the work. They also love eating from their food plates. You can put the CBD oil on their empty plate. The feeding plate has the aroma of foods your cat loves. So, your pet may love it.
Tuna and CBD:
Do I have to explain how much cats like Tuna? The aroma of Tuna fish is irresistible for them. So, mix the daily dose of CBD oil with a spoonful of Tuna and watch your little kitten enjoy his treat. But you cannot give your little friend Tuna daily. Tuna has a high amount of unsaturated fat, and eating Tuna every day can cause vitamin E deficiency in cats. It also has a high level of mercury. So, you have to resist giving them more than a spoonful of Tuna every other day.
Fish oil and CBD oil:
Instead of using the fish, you can also use fish oil. Cats love fish, and fish oil is a perfect disguise to hide the taste of CBD oil from their taste buds. Take CBD oil on the feeding plate and add some fish oil into it; mix it well, and done. Your feline friend will love its taste. Fish oil is available in the market in both liquid and capsule form; you can use either of them for your cat.
CBD oil on your cat’s paws:
It is your last option if the other options are not working quite well. A lot of them are fussy, and it can work for them. But a fair warning to all cat owners, it can get quite messy. Cats want everything perfect when it comes to their grooming. So, if you put some CBD oil on their paws, they will lick it clean. In this way, they will take their CBD dosage unknowingly. But a lot of CBD oil might get wasted in this process, and your room can get messy. You can put your cat in a crate when trying this method.
So, you can give these tricks a try or get creative and find a new way to give your cat the goodness of CBD. If your feline friend needs some help managing pain or anxiety, give CBD oil a try. Consult your vet about the dosage of CBD you should give your cat. If your kitten is on any medication, do not give her any CBD without talking to your vet first. Choose a high-quality pet-graded CBD oil for your little friend.