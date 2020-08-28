6 Best Ground Maintenance Tools in 2020

There are not a lot of things better than relaxing in your garden or backyard after a long, hard day. Enjoying the smell of freshly cut grass, sitting in the shade of your tree and just relaxing can boost your mood easily. However, not every yard can be an oasis of peace and quiet. If your lawn is overgrown and there are branches and leaves all over the place, you’d agree it’s no longer such an enjoyable place to be in. Every yard needs some work and having a well-maintained yard can be a difficult task without the proper tools. Today we will present to you the best tools and machinery that you can use to take care of it.

1. Ego Power + Select Cut Lawn Mower

We will first introduce you to this great lawn mower model, which works on batteries.. It is capable of easily cutting down overgrown grass all while providing a quiet and emission-free experience. Like we’ve mentioned, it is battery powered and compared to other cordless, gas-free models, it will perform longer while charging faster. It can easily mow over an hour on a single charge. Maintenance is also a factor to which you will pay less attention since there is no oil to check or gas tank to fill up. This model is better than his predecessor and has much better control of speed. The handle is foldable, so the mower can be stored upright to save some space.

2. Honda HRX217VKA Lawn Mower

If the cordless mower isn’t an option for you for whatever reason, then this lawn mower is the right move. As far as cutting quality goes, this has to be one of the best self-propelled options available. All things considered, a great option if you prefer gas models.

3. Toro 51621 Leaf Blower

Calling this thing just a leaf blower may be disrespectful. It is a blower, a vacuum and a leaf mulcher all in one. It is a fairly lightweight, corded machine, which doesn’t neglect it primary function. As far as blowing goes, it can generate impressive airflow up to 250 miles per hour which is more than enough to remove even wet, stuck leaves. Like a vacuum, it’s equally remarkable. It has a 12-amp motor that sucks in leaves or debris at an impressive rate and its metal impeller reduces them by almost 90%. All of that mulched debris is kept in a zippered vacuum bag until you’re ready to dispose of it.

4. RYOBI 22-Inch Cordless Hedge Trimmer

This trimmer is powered by 18V lithium battery and it’s really convenient not having to think about possibly tripping on cable or even cutting it while you’re moving around and doing your job. It has 22-inch dual-action blades that can cut anything up to ¾ of an inch with ease, even in cases of very thick shrubbery. Another great thing about this model is its rotating rear handle, really simple to use, you just press a conveniently placed button to unlock the rotating mechanism.

5. Husqvarna 135 Chainsaw

A great, well-balanced option for those with both small and large trees to maintain. It is very powerful and will cut through most things without much effort. Even though it is somewhat heavy coming at 4.4kg it is not hard to use due to less vibration. Overall a great chainsaw that is easy to operate and will get the job done.

6. Avant 400 Series Compact Loader

If however your needs are greater than just tidying your backyard or garden or you just want a multifunctional machine, we have you covered. A mini loader is a great option for those who need a versatile machine or something to cover large grounds. There are several different models, differentiating in size and power, and you can see all of them for yourself at CPS Lift, but we are going to focus on this one in particular.

This is the model specifically designed to be a compact, multi-purpose loader capable of assisting you all year round. It is a light and economical machine, perfect for private use, whether you’re farming or just redesigning your garden. You can choose between a diesel or petrol engine, entirely up to you, the differences are almost unnoticeable. Both engines are 20 HP and are low fuel consumption.

It is very ergonomic. A great amount of work has been put in designing a very comfortable, efficient and safe work environment. A seat is positioned in a way that you can clearly see an attachment ensuring efficient and precise work. It is very easy to use and has all the highest safety standards, so you don’t have to worry about your safety. What makes this machine so great is its versatility.

Since its lift capacity is up the 550kg, this machine has the power to operate over 100 different Avant attachments without a problem. This can be your tractor and a lawnmower and a lot more than that. It has a multi-connector system which provides easy and fast attachment swap. Let’s say you’re renovating your garden and need to move or handle some material, you can attach a grapple bucket, dozer blade, skip bucket, pallet fork, log grab or a jib boom to your mini loader and get it done. Dig a hole for a pond? Attach a backhoe or a digger. If you have a large yard with all kinds of vegetation that needs to be trimmed you can equip your compact loader with a lawnmower, collecting mower or a flail mower for some small shrub or tall grass. This machine can even be your snowblower. Yes, there is a snowblower attachment. Honestly, possibilities are almost endless, from mowing, sowing and snow blowing to even wood chipping and log cutting – this is truly the king of all tools you may use to maintain your property.

Conclusion:

Whichever of these products you decide upon, you may rest assured that they will perform very efficiently.