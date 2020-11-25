4 Tips For Growing High CBD Industrial Hemp Strains

You’ve probably so far heard of CBD. CBD is an abbreviation for cannabidiol. It is an active ingredient of a plant family Cannabis sativa. Hundreds of ingredients can be found in these plants, and CBD is the second most present ingredient. Cannabis sativa covers various species, including hemp and marijuana. These two representatives are pretty different, but also have some common properties. Depending on the species, cannabis can be used for different purposes. It is used for medical purposes, as well as for the enjoyment and relaxation its consumption brings. However, cannabidiol always looks and works the same, no matter what its source is.
One thing to be clarified is that common marijuana effects are not caused by CBD. THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) is the cause of the intoxication, while CBD doesn’t have those properties. The reason is that CBD doesn’t have a direct impact on cannabinoid receptors, and that is also a reason for some other effects of CBD. If you are wondering does CBD makes you sleepy, click here to read more about it. Industrial hemp strains that are bred for high CBD content don’t have that much THC.
And marijuana has much more THC and that is the main reason why it is used for known uses. The research has shown that CBD can affect health positively, and WHO approved its medical use. It is also used widely for different products, such as hemp oil vaporizer pen that can help you relax. You can check out this product on hwxcbd.
What we can notice is that hemp is becoming more popular nowadays and many people are breeding it. If you’re considering growing high CBD industrial hemp strains for any reason, we recommend getting familiar with this topic and collecting as much information as possible. If you are planning to go for it, here are some tips that could come in handy.
1. Legal issues
If you considering growing high CBD industrial hemp, one of the first questions that will probably cross your mind is: is it legal to grow industrial hemp? For many years, hemp and marijuana went side by side, and the same legal restrictions were applied to both species. But luckily, in 2018 industrial hemp was separated from marijuana. And now it is considered legal and can be purchased and cultivated without any problems. Although, there is one legal requirement that needs to be fulfilled if you want to grow this agricultural property. To be grown, hemp needs to contain less than 0,3% tetrahydrocannabinol. Otherwise, it is considered marijuana, and you’re back on the illegal side. One more thing to keep in your mind is that you should always contact the government and check what other requirements you need to fulfill. That way you’ll be informed and know exactly how to make a plan and proceed. This field is not as sensitive as it was before, but you should play by the rules and make sure you’re doing it the best possible way.
2. Make sure you find the best possible genetics
We all know genetics determine the number of properties, and it is very hard (sometimes impossible) to do something about it. The same goes for plants and their ingredients. If you want to grow industrial hemp with high CBD content, you need to choose the right one. And if you don’t pay attention, you might end up with just a medium good yield instead of a great one. Start from the beginning and find good seeds that will provide high CBD concentration later on. Because if you choose the wrong one, there’s nothing much you can do about it to make it better. It all depends on what is your main goal, but if you’re planning to use the hemp for CBD extraction, try American grown strains that usually have a much higher percentage of CBD in comparison to European ones. There is a variety of hemp seeds on the market, so make sure you choose the best option for yourself. If you pay enough attention and make smart moves at the beginning, it will provide you much better results in the future.
3. Do your research about differences between growing from seeds and clones
When starting the process, you need to choose between seeds and clones. Both have their good and bad sides. When they reach the flowering stage, you can no longer notice if seeds or clones have been used. But you won’t use the same methods for growing and that is why you need to do your research. Make sure you get familiar with the pros and cons of both methods and understand what is better for you. There are no general rules about which one is better. Instead, it is pretty individual and should meet your needs and plans.
4. Provide the best conditions for growth
There are many things you should take care of when growing industrial hemp. You should try to provide it the best conditions for growth. The best way to seed the strains is very close to one another and make it pretty dense. Optimal density can be an important factor in this process. Choose the soil with the right pH level. Hemp prefers more alkaline soil, so you should use the one with a pH between 7.0 and 7.5. The temperature should be somewhere around 70-85 degrees Fahrenheit. Don’t water it too much, and make sure you provide enough nitrogen, phosphates, and potassium.
Conclusion: CBD or cannabidiol is the second most present ingredient in the Cannabis sativa plant family. Hemp and marijuana are both the part of Cannabis sativa family but don’t have the same properties. CBD doesn’t have the same effects as THC and it can’t get you intoxicated, but it provides a variety of other effects. It is used for medical and other purposes and it can be extracted from industrial hemp. If you want to grow high CBD industrial hemp strains make sure you do your research and collect all needed information. That way, you’ll fulfill all legal requirements and also get amazing strains with a high percentage of CBD.