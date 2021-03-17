Toddlers are like those delicate kinds of stuff that are to be treated with utmost love and care. They demand to be treated with all the sweetness and niceness as they are exposed to a very fast-paced world. Kids get influenced in every place, with every person and everything they witness. People have to be very cautious with them, as they tend to learn new things very quickly.
Beginning from the hairstyle to cleaning the feet, every minute part of the body of the kids needs to be looked after during the age of 1-5 years. Kids during the beginning stage aren’t very cooperative while dressing them up. Also finding them in a mood to be ready to experiment looks on them is quite a task. But as they grow up, kids and their parents both develop an interest in having their kids all dolled up and presentable for a typical bright sunny day too.
Out of all, experimenting with new hairstyles is not merely a cakewalk. Baby hair itself needs to be handled in the best way possible so that they grow up to be all shiny and long. Every parent wants their kids to have new and different hairstyles for their kids to make them look even cuter and have a thousand clicks. Well, there are some suggestions to back you up on that. These suggestions will surely drive you crazy and drive you to dress your baby up in the best kind of hairstyles mentioned.
1. Colorful Elastic Hair Ties
This product contains 200 pieces of colorful elastic hair ties, a no crease hair accessory for baby kids, especially girl toddlers. They are multicolor soft elastic hair ties, adequate for you and your family to use for the long term. They are available in so many different shades which will match with all the different kinds of clothes or outfits that kids have. These ponytail holders are made up of softer polyester fiber, having good texture, suitable for all kinds of hair types- thick, curly, straight or thin hair. It keeps the hair intact and does not easily loosen up.
Pros:
- Available in good quantity
- Containing Vibrant colors
- Soft and trustable material used
- Matches with every outfit.
- Guarantees no damage to the hair
Cons:
- Might not serve hair with an immense volume
- Not for people preferring regular primary colors
2. Pom-Pom Hair Ties
Pom-Pom hair ties are cute little hair ties with a colorful pom-pom attached to them with an elastic band to tie up the hair properly and also give it an eye-catchy look. The package includes 16 pieces of hair ties with six different colors existing in pairs. These are made up of imitated fur and synthetic fiber. Also ensured that these have a fluffy downy appearance with a good texture and make the kid look even cuter. The different colors provided to you to choose includes red, yellow, grey, light pink etc. They also add grace to the existing outfits of the kids.
Pros:
- Available in good quantity
- Fluffy and attractive look
- Available in 8 different colors in pairs.
- Can be used in other DIYs as well.
- Also can be used as a gift to someone.
Cons:
- Might not serve formal outings
- Should be used with immense care.
3. Vosarea hair ties
It is a three-pair hair tie mostly for girl toddlers to keep their hair tied and proper. It is a cute acrylic butterfly ball elastic hair band that made up of acrylic and can be stretched and expanded easily for tying up hair. They cannot be easily broken and are harmless and non-toxic. It has a proper shape, and it has a soft exterior which super strong to hold up a ponytail. They cannot be faded quickly, i.e. does not lose color and are completely harmless. Each of these has crystal decoration and available in different shapes and sizes.
Pros:
- Made up of acrylic
- Super durable
- Non-reflective
- Crystal decoration to give an eye-catchy look
- Affordable
Cons:
- Not many options in colors
- A different way of using.
4. Nylon Headbands and Bows
These baby hair headbands and bows are available in a package that includes three pieces. It has floral turban headband and different colors. The material used is soft nylon, very stretchy and fits well for the growing babies. Little baby girls can hold their hair back from the forehead. These have multiple uses and can serve many requirements. They can be used in different styles, satisfying the way people want them to. They look very beautiful when applied as a headband and also give a photogenic look. They can be served as a perfect gift which is packed in a pink box. Many other purposes can be fulfilled by them.
Pros:
- High-quality material used
- Very appealing and eye-catchy
- Multipurpose product
- Keeping hair intact
- Does not damage the hair
Cons:
- Not for tying up hair into a ponytail.
- Not preferable to use while sleeping.
5. Hair extensions
These are some fashionable hair extensions available with different hair accessories which could be a bow clip or Sparkling tinsel strands or headbands or pearls sequins etc. All of these dresses up the baby girl like a princess and gives a sparkling and bright look. The hair extensions are of different bright colors getting highlighted well. These are perfect for plays or parties or any such occasions, where these fake extensions can be bragged about well. These extensions are of different types like braided or two ponytails or curly or straight hair etc. They do not damage the actual hair in any manner.
Pros:
- Classy and fashionable
- Available in different colors
- Allows to experiment with different styles
- Becomes the eye-candy in the crowd
- Easy and comfortable to wear
Cons:
- These aren’t real hair but fake ones
6. Chiffon bowknot scrunchies
This product contains four pieces of hair scrunchies, and you get one hair tie as a gift. The product contains four different colored hair scrunchies. The scrunchies and the scarf are both cute and can be worn individually. It can be wrapped around the bun or just simply tied around a ponytail. They go with any outfit and any occasion, be it a birthday or on beach days. It is also a perfect gift. The scrunchies do not hurt your head while taking them off because they slide off immediately.
Pros:
- Comes in many colors.
- Does not pull and damage the hair.
- Can be worn in a variety of ways.
- The material is soft.
- Scrunchies do not crease your hair.
- Luxurious
Cons:
- If pressed or pulled too hard, the product can be damaged.
- Might not serve hair with immense volume.
7. Cute Hair Clips
This package includes 36 pieces of hair clips plus hair ties. These have cartoon patterns that make them look beautiful and cute. This is the perfect gift bow for any occasion be it a baby shower or a Christmas gift. It can be easily clipped onto hair, handbags, headbands, clothing etc. The hair bow clips can be clipped in thick as well as thin hair types because of the alligator clip attached on the back. They have high elasticity and they do not fall off easily. They are extremely soft hence suitable for babies’ hair.
Pros:
- It is handmade.
- High-quality materials are used.
- Easy to use.
- Durable and does not fade easily.
- Lightweight
Cons:
- Should not be worn for a long period of time.
8. Elastic Rubberband
This product contains 1500 multi-color elastic rubber hair ties. These are packed in a reusable container which makes it convenient for storing purpose and it also keeps the hair bands clean and tidy. It is the perfect hair accessories whether you are looking to match your hair color or if you want to add a fun pop of color to your ponytail. It is safer and healthier than the normal rubber. These elastic hair bands are an everyday essential because they stretch easily and hold up all the hair in a ponytail, braid, or a messy bun. It is suitable for girls, kids as well as baby’s use.
Pros:
- Contains a variety of beautiful colors.
- No crease or damage when removed.
- Long-lasting.
- Made of high quality.
Cons:
- They are small in size.
These are some top 8 products available that could turn out to be the best hairstyles possible for your little dolls. You’ll find plenty of inspiration for cute and creative baby girl hairstyles. It includes each type of length and texture, and even more. Do watch out these products to know more of such hacks and get your little one all dolled up for a bright playful day or a sparkling shiny party look.