Twin Size Bed Frame Wood Platform with Headboard – 2021 Review

This HARPER & Bright design Wood Platform Bed with Headboard & Footboard is a minimalist, stylish bed base that works well with a variety of decorating styles and makes it easy for you to beautify the look of your bedroom.
Twin Size Bed Frame Wood Platform Bed
The bed contains an integrated headboard. It fits most Twin-size mattresses and does not require a box spring. This bed frame is an excellent addition to any bedroom, do not miss the chance take it home. Hraper Brigh twin platform bed sets lower to the floor than a traditional bed, this minimalist style can make your room look bigger.
Features
- Product dimensions: 43 x 36 x 8 inches.
- Shipping weight: 77.2 pounds.
- Department: girls.
- Manufacturer: Harper & Bright Designs.
- Outer dimensions: 79.53″length x 41.81″width.
- Inner dimensions: 75.98″length x 39.29″width.
- Under-bed clearance: 6.46″.
- Footboard height: 41.61″.
- Bed surface to the ground: 10″.
- Weight: 72.6 lbs.
- Maximum weight bearing capacity: 220lbs.
- Wood plank: 10.