What does HASIAN mean?

October 21, 2020

The exact definition of HASIAN is “Hot Asian”.

HASIAN is “Hot Asian”.

HASIAN means “Hot Asian”.

HASIAN is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means "Hot Asian".

