7 Tips to Have a Fast Website

We can absolutely agree that not so many things can be as annoying as a slow website. We can support this claim with a plethora of facts that show exactly how annoying it can be for its visitors. According to the recent statistics, we can see that a lot of people simply give up on visiting a particular website if it takes more than 2 seconds to open.
At the same time, around 90% of visitors will not be interested in taking a look at other pages on a site if it takes more than 3 seconds to open these. Therefore, you can see how big of an impact it has on the visitors. Plus, the slowness of a website can have some really bad influences over the SEO the owner has managed to do. So, all of your hard work can be for nothing due to this reason.
This can be a pretty important reason for the owners who have opened an e-commerce website. Their business will suffer heavily if this is not handled in a proper manner. The same can be said for websites that can be created on one of many different CMS and the ones that are created from scratch. So, you need to do everything in your power to decrease page load time. Let us take a look at how you can actually do that.
1. Having a Good Hosting Plan
The first and probably the easiest way for you to boost up the speed of your site is to take a look at your server. It goes without saying that a lot of people look for cheaper options when they start with their website. But, as the site grows, in terms of content and in all other possible ways, this is one of the main reasons there is a tendency that a website can get pretty slow. You can prevent this by selecting a proper hosting plan, or improving the exciting one. In case you are interested in taking a look at some of the hosting plans, be sure to take a look at Hostinger.
2. Compress All Images
It’s always interesting to witness a lot of beautiful and big images on a website, especially if we are talking about some kind of blog that relies on this kind of content. Many people don’t know that large resolution images can inflict a pretty big blow to the site’s overall speed. So, you should take some time to compress all of the images you have on your site. Thankfully, there are a lot of different tools you can use to compress them in the best possible way.
3. Don’t Use too Many Plugins
In case you have even the most basic knowledge about this topic, you surely know that plugins are an essential part of every website. These are used for the improvement of certain functionalities. As you can imagine, there are a plethora of them, and your option is almost limitless. However, you need to be aware that having too many of them can have a negative impact on your site. The more of them you have, the more it will take for pages to load, especially if you have low-quality ones. So, you need to be careful about which ones you will choose.
4. Code Optimization
Until not so long ago, we could see that the perfect size of a web page was roughly 30kb. However, due to all of the advancements we have witnessed in the last couple of decades, we can see that the average size of a web page is a much higher one. One of the parts of the code that needs serious optimization is CSS. When we say the optimization of CSS, we mean that you need to remove all the unnecessary code since it consumes a lot of memory. When this is done in a proper manner, you can be sure that you will receive a pleasant user experience.
5. Make a Simpler Design
Pretty much every site in the world needs to have an exceptional design. If you ask us, we are all up for that. However, it should be said that sometimes, this can require a lot of lines of code. The more lines of code it has, the more memory will be required to open it and navigate it. We didn’t say that you need to have a compromise in terms of the design. Instead, make it simpler. Sometimes, simple solutions are much better than complex ones.
6. Don’t Have a Lot of Redirects
One of the most important things on your website is how much redirects you have. Naturally, this is important due to the connection with other sites, which adds a whole new quality. However, you should make sure that you don’t have too many of them. So, keep only those that are of the highest quality. We are pretty sure that every site, even the best ones, have some redirects that are not so good in terms of link juice. Furthermore, some of them can get broken. Therefore, you need to make sure that you remove all of the ones that only take a toll on your site instead of providing an additional quality.
7. Clean Up Your Database from Time to Time
Last but not least, we would like to talk about something that can have a pretty big influence on the speed of your site. A lot of unnecessary data can accumulate over time and it can have a negative effect on its performance, in every possible way. Thankfully, there are some tools and plugins you can use for the removal of all these unnecessary things that are just a burden. Therefore, don’t hesitate to use any of these and make your site’s performance much faster and effective.
In Conclusion
There are a lot of things that directly influence the performance of your website. It can be pretty complex for someone who doesn’t have a lot of experience in this field. Here, we’ve provided you with some of the things you can do to make your website’s performance much faster and effective.