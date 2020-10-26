How to Maintain a Healthy Lifestyle During College

College is one of the best periods in everyone’s life, but these few years are definitely not the healthiest ones we are going to have in our lifetime. When you just move away from home, and when you start living with roommates or alone, it is hard to eat the right things, make sure you take your vitamins and keep up with exercising. When our parents are not around to remind us that we need to stay healthy it is hard to remember all the things that keep us in good shape. Most of the college students have complicated schedules, and they end up spending every night studying or hanging out with friends. Even though your body can withstand all the pressure now, in a few years you are going to wish you paid more attention to the right foods, supplements, and exercise.
If you are a college student who is looking for a way to maintain a healthy lifestyle during this fun, but a tiring period of your life, you’ve come to the right place! In this article, we are going to give you some tips on how you can improve your health and what you need to do to find a way to eat the right foods even when you don’t have time, or don’t know how to cook. Use this list to improve your overall lifestyle, and trust us, in a few years you will be really thankful you started today.
Don’t try to solve problems by eating
This is a habit we develop from the earliest age. When we eat comfort food like sweets and snacks, we think that we are going to feel better. This time of your life is stressful, and we are sorry to tell you this, it is not going to get much easier later on. The good thing is, you are going to get used to solving problems and getting the best out of any situation.
There are going to be moments when you want to give up and just sit in your room and order a large pizza. This is not a bad idea, but it is not the solution for every time you have an issue or when you feel stressed. Take a break, or sit down and write the possible solutions. When you try to find comfort in food, you are only going to gain weight and have one more thing to worry about.
Try to have breakfast every day
The easiest way to maintain your health and to make sure you have enough energy to tackle any issue that comes your way is to have breakfast. Some days you are going to stay in your college or library all day long, and there are those days when you won’t have time to eat anything.
Because of this, you should start every day with a healthy breakfast. If you don’t think you are going to have time to prepare it, then you can opt for smoothies. According to a-lifestyle, these easy to make drinks have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, they are rich in fibers and they are also packed with vitamins and minerals. They are going to help you lose weight, and at the same time, you will feel full and you won’t feel your stomach turning in the middle of the day. To prepare them you won’t need more than 10 minutes, and you can even make them the night before, and have a chilled drink in your fridge waiting for you every morning.
Take a break
As we mentioned before, there are going to be days and even weeks during this part of your education when you feel like you don’t have time to do anything but study and focus on your grades. Yes, this is extremely important and you should not give up on your goals, but if you want to stay healthy you need to take breaks once in a while and relax.
You should always take smaller breaks while you are studying, but you should also take a day or two just for you at least once per month. Failing a subject is not the end of the world, and staying up every night will not help you have a better life. As you already know, stress is the number one reason for a lot of different diseases, so now is the time to learn how to handle it, and to listen to your body when it says you need a break.
Play a sport
The last tip we have for you on this subject is exercising without feeling like you are working out. We rarely have the time to go to the gym, and memberships can be expensive. Plus, when we have to choose between lifting weights and sitting on the couch eating a pizza, we are going to choose the latter.
So, to keep up with your exercising, and to maintain a healthy weight, you should start playing a sport. This can be anything from hiking or mountain climbing, up to soccer, football, or even basketball. Choose something that you enjoy and do it with your friends. This way you can have fun, relax, spend quality time with your friends or meet new people, and in addition to all that, you are going to boost up your immunity and keep yourself healthy.
Don’t forget to set a sleeping routine and know that even though you can perfectly function with 3 or 4 hours of sleep each day, you won’t be able to keep up with that for a long time. Try to steer away from all-nighters and know that when you do this, you will have to sleep for more than 12 hours the next day. Set a schedule and try to get at least 6 to 8 hours of sleep, and remember that you should not overdo this as well. When you have some extra time, try not to spend all day in bed. Go out, meet friends, or just go hiking.
All of these things are going to help you maintain a healthy lifestyle that is going to reflect on your overall wellbeing later in life. If you don’t feel you can do these things on your own, you can team up with your friends or roommates and exercise or eat better together. Set goals, and don’t forget to enjoy this period of your life!