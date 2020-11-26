5 Hidden Dangers of Over-Dieting for your Health

Losing weight is something that millions of people wish for, and it is said that every person will go on a diet at least once in their life. Getting rid of a few extra pounds can be extremely beneficial for your health, and doctors and nutritionists suggest that you should always monitor your weight, and if needed, follow a plan to get rid of the weight. The problem many people face is that we get so fixed on those numbers that we pay no attention to our specific case. Some people can be healthy and look perfect when they weigh 90 pounds, while the same thing can be said for those who weigh almost 200 pounds. It all depends on your gender, height, daily habits, and BMI. We focus on what the media tells us is acceptable, and we try to chase some crazy numbers hoping that when we reach them, we will feel better and happier. Because of the pressure, everyone puts on others, and because we are taught to believe that you are more worthy of love when you weigh less, we tend to over-diet and compromise our health.
Nowadays, more and more people, especially women, tend to starve themselves, and follow extremely strict regimens hoping that by losing weight they don’t need to lose, they will be more accepted into society. It is said that many people make the mistake of over-dieting and they don’t notice the hidden dangers of in on their overall health. In this article, we are going to talk about the things that could go wrong when you starve yourself, and the ways you can compromise your health if you don’t follow a healthy diet. Know that losing weight is good for your health, but losing too much weight can lead to serious complications, not just physically, but emotionally as well. If you think that you should shed a few pounds, always consult with your GP or a nutritionist and ask them what would be the best way for you to lose the excess weight, and what number should you be trying to reach based on your specific case.
1. Slowing your metabolism down
The first thing you need to know about fast or crash diets is that they are going to slow your metabolism down. When you don’t get the needed calories per day, your body will think that it is in danger, and it will try to conserve as much as possible. Instead of burning the fat, it will be storing it, and it will try to protect you from getting hurt.
You need to trick your body into thinking that it is getting all the food it wants, and you should help it burn the fat faster. So, instead of eating one meal per day that contains almost nothing, you should eat at least three small meals.
2. Depression and anxiety
This is something that is said to affect more than 80 percent of people who try to follow a strict food regimen. If you are losing the weight you want as fast as you want, you will feel happy, but chances are, this process is going to be slower than you want it to be.
When the scale numbers stay the same, you will start feeling unhappy, and you may start thinking that you are never going to lose the weight. We think of food as comfort, and when we take that away we may start feeling restless, sad, or even more stressed. Let yourself have a cookie once in a while, and if you are craving something too much, then you should just pay attention to how much you eat.
3. Malnutrition
According to dietzones.com, malnutrition is something that can appear when you don’t get the needed calories per day. This is especially true if you don’t take the needed vitamins and minerals, and if you tend to eat the same things over and over again throughout the course of weeks, and even months.
To help your body burn the calories, and to keep your health, you should eat fruits, vegetables, and things that contain the needed nutrients. If you start feeling lightheaded, or if your vision becomes blurry, chances are, your body is telling you that it needs help. If you want to stick to a specific plan, implement supplements in your diet, and don’t forget to take the right dosage for you.
4. Diseases
There are a number of diseases that can and will appear if you over-diet for too long. Note that digestive issues are some of the first that may show up, and if you start feeling heartburn, or if you are experiencing stomach aches for too long, it probably means that your body is unhappy.
Experts say that the liver and kidneys can get damaged if you don’t intake the needed number of calories and nutrients per day. In addition to all this, your brain’s health may get compromised as well, and one of the first signs of that is worsened memory.
5. Decreased immunity
The last thing we are going to talk about is your immunity. If you want to stay healthy, and if you don’t want to get sick every time you leave your home without a jacket on, you should pay attention to the things that you are eating.
Here we are not saying that chocolate and fast food will help you stay healthy, we are just saying that you need to give your body the needed boost to fight viruses and bacteria. Make sure your meal plan contains all the right things, and focus on quality instead of quantity. If you follow diets that tell you how many calories per day you can intake, you will most likely try to find a way to cheat and eat a slice of pizza instead of broccoli.
Eat the right things, and focus on the meals instead of counting just the calories. You can eat everything you want and still lose weight. Know that every diet is not made for everyone, and you should find something that fits you. For some, that can be counting calories, while for others, plans like intermittent fasting will work better. Listen to your body, and if you notice that something isn’t right, consult your GP. Note that you should never forget to drink enough water, and if you want to get faster results, you should include exercise in our plan as well.