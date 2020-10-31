7 House Maintenance Tasks You Should Never Forget

Having a proper home maintenance routine can prevent many complicated issues later on. It could save you a lot of time, money, and effort, especially in the long run, so make sure to create an adequate routine and stick to it to the best of your ability.
Unfortunately, many people simply overlook certain aspects of home maintenance that could potentially make their lives much easier. Therefore, in this article, we’ve decided to compile a list of home maintenance tasks that should be your priority! We hope it helps you create a schedule for keeping your home in its optimal condition.
So, without further ado, let’s get to the bottom of it!
1. Clean the refrigerator coils
Your refrigerator is an appliance you’re using on a daily basis, but you’re probably not paying much attention to it when you’re doing your home maintenance routine. Unfortunately, this type of negligence can cause your refrigerator to malfunction. You should keep its coils dust-free, and always check for any weird sounds. It will take you around two minutes to complete this, and it could potentially save you a lot of money.
Unplug the appliance and simply vacuum the dust from the coils. It will keep your refrigerator working for years to come, so don’t forget to do it the next time you’re cleaning the house.
2. Check your plumbing system for leaks
Taking notice of small plumbing problems before they escalate is the best way to avoid costly damage that may occur if they’re left unattended. So, make sure to check for signs of leakage and clogged pipes as frequently as possible. It will only take a couple of minutes of your day, and it will certainly pay off in the long run, so make sure to include it in your daily routine.
Be particularly cautious during the winter, as the plumbing system can be vulnerable to freezing. So, yes, do regular checkups and seek professional advice when necessary. Prevention is much better than cure!
3. Seal the cracks on your walls
Check your exterior walls for cracks and gaps at least once a year. As minor as these may seem, they can be quite costly in the long run. You’ll be spending much more on energy, and getting those walls patched up is simple and fairly cheap. Other than that, if you don’t pay attention to these while they’re small, any additional damage could make them larger, and they’d become an expensive problem.
So, keep an eye on small cracks, and deal with them in time to save money on both energy bills and costs of repair. You don’t need to do it often, but remembering to check it once in a while is definitely worth your time.
4. Keep your gutter clean and clog-free
Many people only deal with gutter problems once they’re evidently causing damage. Of course, you don’t have to do it every single day. It will all depend on your specific situation and location. If you live in an area where rain and strong winds are a common occurrence, then you’ll need to clean your gutter much more frequently.
Of course, cleaning your gutter might not be something you’re comfortable with, as it requires you to work at height. If that’s the case, you can always hire a professional gutter cleaning service such as the GutterCleaningSpecialists. It’s better to call them for some routine work than waiting until the problem gets severe since then, it will be harder to fix, thus much more costly.
5. Check the water pressure in your appliances
Make sure to monitor and track the water pressure inside of your appliances and pipes. If it starts getting too high, your pipes can be at risk of bursting. So, if you haven’t already, make sure to install pressure-monitoring devices, and check on them regularly.
If you notice any irregularities in your water pressure levels, make sure to contact a plumber immediately. They’ll be able to diagnose the problem and prevent any potential damage to your home.
It’s simple to do, and it won’t take up a lot of your time. If you’re not sure about what the “normal” water pressure looks like, do your research and ask your plumber for advice. It’s nothing complicated, and it could potentially save you from costly repairs and the inconvenience of having malfunctioning appliances.
6. Inspect your roof
Having a damaged roof can be incredibly costly, especially if it’s left undiagnosed for a while. So, get some ladders and conduct a roof inspection from time to time. Don’t forget to do it after it endured extreme weather conditions, as it can sometimes seem perfectly fine even if it suffered damage.
In most cases, fixing roofing issues will require some professional assistance. If you can afford it, you can even hire a professional to inspect the roof after a bad storm. If it’s left unattended, the next time a storm hits your area, your roof will likely be unrepairable. Replacing your roof is not only costly, but you might even need to temporarily move until it’s fixed. Therefore, do not forget to check for roof damage when you can.
7. Check your fire detectors
While nobody wants to hear the sound of a fire alarm, it’s of the utmost importance that we have a proper smoke detecting system installed inside of our home. Many people forget to check if their devices are properly working, which can lead to some devastating consequences. While we hope that there would never be a need for your fire detector to set off, you should still remember to check whether they need replacing or not. Keeping your home and your loved ones safe should always be your first priority, so do not neglect your fire detecting devices.
The conclusion
Many homeowners tend to forget about the home maintenance tasks mentioned in this article. Unfortunately, that could lead to expensive and potentially dangerous consequences. So, the next time you’re doing home maintenance, don’t forget to cover these important tasks too! Make a checklist until it all becomes your routine.
All in all, we hope this article was informative enough to motivate you to include the mentioned tasks in your home maintenance routine too.