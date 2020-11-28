How Cloud Computing Influences Artificial Intelligence

Cloud technologies have penetrated almost all spheres of human activity, and their potential seems only to increase. It is worth thinking about the direction in which they will develop, we assume that the most promising area is artificial intelligence. Besides, you may find it useful to visit https://litslink.com/services/cloud-services to learn more about cloud computing solutions for your business. Deloitte predicts that AI will account for up to 50% of total cloud services revenue by 2025. In this regard, the next significant advance is expected to be the unification of artificial intelligence with cloud computing technologies.
So, now it’s worth figuring out how the unification of AI and cloud technologies for processing data will happen in practice, and what we should expect from this merger.
Faster AI Development Speed
To create a solution using a machine or deep learning, several steps are required, such as building models, preparing datasets, training models on these datasets, evaluating the performance of models, etc. Each of these steps can be time-consuming and require data scientists to make multiple decisions. Artificial intelligence cloud services are accelerating this process. A cloud service can choose the most reliable model and set it up faster than a human. Due to the high competition between cloud providers, many solutions appear on the market which facilitate and accelerate the development of AI for different tasks and segments. Google Cloud recently announced three cloud-based AI services developed for specific business functions such as HR and marketing.
Data Processing
The combination of cloud technology and artificial intelligence comes in two main forms. Firstly, there are cloud machine learning platforms such as Google Cloud Machine Learning. Secondly, there are cloud-based services with built-in AI, such as IBM Watson. The latter form is especially interesting, as it implements different uses of AI in cloud services. For example, IBM Watson helps organisations fight cybercrime. As Watson continuously learns and stores the information it needs, its actions and functionality become more efficient. However, despite the enormous possibilities of AI in the field of mastering significant amounts of data from an unfamiliar area of knowledge, the created system is still far from perfect. The developers have yet to teach Watson various techniques (how to collect, correlate and store information about threats, etc.) before the machine starts solving problems without the help of people. Artificial intelligence is necessary for learning, while clouds are needed for AI to receive any amount of information required. The combination of artificial intelligence, machine learning and cloud-backed data will enable both AI and humans to analyse and collect more data than ever before.
Analytics and Machine Learning
AI projects provide a platform for analytics and machine learning, and the cloud-based IT infrastructure provides the computational power needed to run these algorithms. The combination of these technologies can change many areas of our life. Their connection opens up two areas: AI-powered cloud services and machine learning platforms in the clouds. The first allows companies to take advantage of AI in applications without investing in infrastructure using artificial intelligence as a service. The latter are semantic machines that learn from datasets and can automatically build analytical models.
The potential of artificial intelligence that can learn from the never-ending supply of data from the cloud is almost endless. Facial recognition software can help improve control and security, and even simple automated customer service will seem completely different from what we currently have. By combining artificial intelligence technologies and cloud computing technologies, it will be possible to make all these possibilities come true. Numerous servers around the world, connected to cloud databases, store a significant amount of all kinds of information that is available for use by artificial intelligence technologies to solve tasks. It is also possible for AI to transfer new information obtained during processing to the cloud for further work with it to other systems and technologies.
Cloud for Smart Product Development and Big Data Analysis
Today, clouds are the driving force behind the deployment of new AI business models. Agree, it is almost impossible to imagine parallel data processing, big data analysis or the work of machine learning algorithms without cloud technologies.
AI-driven companies often use cloud providers. It is merely unprofitable for them to deploy AI systems on their side, because it is difficult and expensive to provide the necessary performance and scalability, relying only on their own IT resources. Besides, setting up and configuring your environment for these purposes also takes a lot of time and requires high competence of employees. Cloud data centres are a central point for storing and quickly accessing geographically dispersed big data. Some cloud providers provide big data professionals with an entire scalable IT infrastructure optimised for machine learning or other AI services for deep analytics.
Cloud with Built-In AI
In the digital age, any company, regardless of its field of activity, turns to technology. New business models such as product-as-a-service and new operating models such as collaborative projects, social business, and mobile platforms are evidence that almost any company receives some part of its profit from the use of cloud solutions. The fact of the matter is that when your business is cloud-based, you are not satisfied with just dedicated computing power and on-demand storage capacity. You need an enterprise-grade cloud that is reliable and resilient. You need to leverage the cloud to ensure your company’s future success with next-generation AI. No matter where you apply solutions, AI is becoming a critical source of innovation that delivers a competitive advantage.
For many businesses, AI is rapidly becoming a necessity. By making AI a key element of cloud solutions, you add value to your users. Today, AI-powered solutions help you differentiate yourself from competitors in the marketplace. Tomorrow, companies that don’t adopt AI may be left behind. When your business uses the cloud, you need a strong and reliable foundation that includes the right infrastructure and analytics platform. By choosing a reliable, resilient and secure enterprise-grade cloud platform with built-in AI, you are guaranteed to be successful.
So, the impact of cloud computing on the artificial intelligence set the pace in the information technology services market now and in the near future. The combination of cloud computing and artificial intelligence will make data processing and data analysis more useful than ever before.