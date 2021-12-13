How does bad Weather Cause a Car Accident?

With changing seasons come shifts in weather conditions. While you may love the rain and the snow, they are not so loved by drivers who regularly use the road. Your chances of meeting with a road accident increase significantly when the roads become wet and slippery. However, that does not mean the weather is entirely at fault, and drivers have zero liability.
Responsible and reasonable drivers should prepare themselves ahead of time for the weather. They should take measures to avoid accidents as much as possible. Orange County personal injury lawyers can educate you about your legal rights after a weather-related car accident. Contact them now.
How does bad weather cause car accidents?
Bad weather comes in the top ten causes of car accidents in the United States, and it is not difficult to understand why. Rain, snow, and fog not only make the streets and the road wet and slippery, but they also make it difficult to scan the road for pedestrians, cyclists, and vehicles. Drivers tend to be more nervous on the road during these times, which can slow down their reaction time and the brain’s ability to judge when you need it the most.
Along with impairing your vision, bad weather can hamper your vehicle’s performance. Your vehicle will have a harder time stopping. Worn and damaged tires have a higher risk of skidding or sliding on the road. This is known as hydroplaning. While hydroplaning, other vehicles can come in the way, resulting in a collision. Even if the road is empty, you could still crash into a wall, tree, or animal.
High winds are also the cause of many accidents every year. Winds of 40 mph or gusts over 58mph can blow debris onto the roadway, which results in dangerous conditions. Dust kicked up by winds can also cause vision impairment.
Who is liable for the accident if weather conditions have caused it?
Just because the weather conditions had a part to play in the collision does not mean that the driver had no fault of their own. Almost all car accidents can be avoided. If taken proper measures beforehand, one can avoid weather-related car accidents. Some of the measures a driver can take are as follows.
- Paying attention to the road and scanning the road on both sides to determine sudden hazards.
- Being highly cautious, especially when traveling on a snow-covered, wet, or foggy road.
- Checking the vehicle’s parts, such as tires, brakes, engines, etc.
- Checking the weather conditions before heading out and choosing a route that is least affected by the conditions.
In some accidents, the drivers may be held liable, while the roads may be blamed in others. Your attorney can investigate your case and help you determine liability and negligence in a car crash.
