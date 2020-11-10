In the modern world of technology and social media, there always seems to be that one new platform that takes the world by storm and remains on top of for years on end. First, it was MySpace all those years ago, then Facebook and Twitter. Instagram soon came, and then Snapchat and Vine. The world was content with these for a while, until some two or three years ago when TikTok came, first dominating in its motherland of China and then the world.
Popular with the younger generations born in the 2000s and on, it is a video sharing social networking service that allows the users to make short video content with various types of features. Most TikTokers, as they are called, use it to show off their comedic and artistic talent including music, lip-sync, dance, and all sorts of other either videos that can last from 3 to 15 seconds normally, or 3 to 60 seconds on loop. There have been over a billion downloads worldwide, and there are 800 million active users. Read more if you want to learn more stats about the platform.
The platform is available for all mobile device systems. Although it has become somewhat controversial and infamous around the world, with the now-ex president of the USA Donald Trump threatening to ban it in the country. Despite the concerns of the parents and older generations, more and more kids use the platform every day. The age limit is 13, making it available only for teens, but pre-teens far and wide really want to use it well before their thirteenth birthday. There is a way around it that you should be aware of. In this article, we will tell you how you can change the age on TikTok.
Changing the Age
You should know that there is no direct, clear way of changing your age on the social media platform because the app asks every new user about their full date of birth. Once you want to sign in and create the account for the first time, you have to put in your birthday. However, you can change it later. Following is a step-by-step guide on exactly how to do that.
1. Log Out
The first step to do if you wish to change your age on TikTok is to log out of your account. Simply click the “Me” option located in the bottom right corner of the home screen page. Next, click the three dots that represent the settings menu in all modern apps. Scroll all the way down until you see the logout option.
2. Back to Home Page
When you log out, the app will take you back to the all-familiar home page. Once again click on the “Me” option in the bottom right corner. You will have to log in once more. The home screen offers multiple ways to do so, with Google, Facebook, or through the use of phone or email. You will need the third option here.
3. Change the Birthday
Once you click on the “Use phone or email” button, you will be met with the simple question, “When’s your birthday?” Here, you can change your birthday and effectively lie about it if you want. You can make yourself older than 13 and nobody will actually be able to stop you. This is not advised for children and their parents should have strict control of their online presence until they are old enough.
4. Complete the Login
Now that you have your new birthday selected, all that is left to do is actually log in. Use your phone or email to do so and access the account you already have. That is it. Your age has now been changed on the popular social networking video-sharing platform.
History
Throughout the short history of the app, many users have pleaded for the app to add the simple “Change Birthday” option to the app. Sadly, they have not listened or they simply do not want or cannot add it for legal reasons. Thousands of users have had bad experiences with wrongly selecting their birthdays and without a clear way of changing it, they either had to do the method above or even worse, go through the “Report a Problem” feature.
The bad thing with this is that the app asks you for a photo of your government-issued ID as proof of your age. Once you open this section from the three dots menu, you can choose the “Account and profile.” There you will be able to explain a problem and include a photograph of your ID, which the company would use to prove you are who you say you are and confirm the age.
Restrictions Exist for a Reason
For those looking to trick the app about their birthday, this is a method that obviously does not work. Remember however that these restrictions are there for a very good reason. Young children have no business being on social media before they become teens at least. While some parents are more open than others and allow their kids things before they should, most that realize what internet and social media platforms really are and how dangerous they can be know that it is important to shield the children from that. They will have the rest of their lives to use the internet as they please, but not before the time for that is right.
If you are a minor looking to trick an application into thinking you are older, think long and hard about the consequences and the trouble you can get into. Chances are your parents are not allowing you to open such accounts, or they are but the app is not. Everything is connected online in some way, shape, or form, so once you are on it is very easy for the target marketing and other internet practices to find their way to all sorts of pages you generally use. Be smart about it and wait a few more years if need be. You are not missing out on that much!