How to Launch a Dating App

It’s 2020 and online dating is no longer something supernatural. According to a study made in 2019, 49% of people search for love on the Internet, for example, on Tinder or Badoo. So, isn’t it time to think about developing your own mobile application?
Dating services can be divided into 4 categories depending on how their matching algorithms work:
- By location. Some dating apps match you with people nearby. For example, Bumble and Tinder use this idea. The user sets the radius in which they are looking for a partner, and the algorithm shows them who are nearby.
- By compatibility. Other services ask their users to fill out a profile and specify their hobbies, lifestyle, expectations from relationships, or favorite music groups. Then algorithms analyze the answers and match people up. This method is used by eHarmony and Hater, which matches people based on their compatibility.
- By preferences. Regular dating apps are very similar to an online catalog from matchmaking agencies. Users scroll through the profiles and chat with those they like. This is how OkCupid and its mobile app works, which completely copies the web version.
- By a specific audience. Such applications target a specific group of users. The most famous example is Pure. This is the app for searching for sex partners. As their website says, “Pure is for those looking for an adventure for one night.” Another example is Grindr – a service for gays and bisexual men. There are also dating apps for dog lovers, for single parents, for those who don’t want to have children, and so on.
The application development process can be divided into several main stages that make the development cycle:
Your target audience
It shouldn’t be too large, but too little coverage will prevent you from reaching the required number of downloads. For example, Tinder was aimed at millennials who value their time and choose really simple services like Snapchat to meet and chat.
A set of required functions
Every dating app should provide users with a set of basic functions that will make it distinctive in this category of services. Your unique idea will be reflected in additional features.
User registration
This can be done via any social network. But don’t forget about safety measures because it is really important these days. Users of your dating service have to be sure that their personal data is completely protected.
Profiles
Profiles should contain at least photos of users and some information about them. Users can fill in information about themselves by simply integrating their profiles with social networks. Everything will be filled in automatically. Or they can specify the information they consider important. And of course, it should be possible to edit and delete profiles.
Settings
First of all, your users should choose which configurations for using the app are most convenient for them. And also, give them the right to choose how to search for other users. Your app should help people find exactly what they are looking for (i.e., gender and age of a person, relationship type, and so on).
Chat
Users should be able to choose whether they want to chat with a certain person or not.
Location
A dating app will be much more convenient if it has a location feature, i.e., people can find love in a specified area. Yes, we can meet anyone anywhere on the planet these days, but in reality, without dating apps, it becomes a difficult task. So just make life easier for people.
Push notifications
This is what provides users with promptly updated information about the presence of suitable partners nearby or a new message from someone.
Admin panel
Dating apps require control. A privacy policy and terms of use page aren’t enough to prevent your app from being blocked. So the best option is to take care of the ethical and moral issues of the app in advance.
Monetization
A lot of dating apps charge money for making a user’s profile popular. Well, on Tinder, users pay to expand the geography of their search. On Badoo, they have to pay to see who liked their photo, etc. So, you also should find ways to make money like this.
If you’ve decided to create a dating app, there are some tips that will help you to do it properly:
- Pay attention to the big players in the dating industry and small projects that are ranked in the AppStore and GooglePlay ratings. Think over what they are doing and in which direction. Such market analysis will allow you to understand which niches are still unfilled and which of them have good potential for development.
- Focus on a Western or Asian market. They are more interesting in terms of profit.
- Come up with a “killer feature” around which your product will be built. It can be related to both functionality and design or positioning of your application.
- You can employ to the services of freelancers or professional companies that will help you to launch a dating app successfully. It all depends on your ambition and budget. Of course, it is better to contact specialized companies where the entire team – project manager, developers, designers, and program testers are together. This ensures the sustainability and professionalism of your application. Moreover, you do not have to look for each specialist separately and spend time introducing them to the project.
- Reach out to a specific target audience. Speak the language of your niche and you will surely succeed!
Terms and cost of creating a dating application
It all depends on the scope of work. But usually, it takes from 4 to 12 months to develop and launch a dating app. For this, you will pay approximately $20,000.
It should be said that the success of any application is innovation and uniqueness. Think about how you will be different from others. You can improve the design, add new features, and create something that is superior to other dating apps. So prioritize, find a professional team, find a good idea, and you will have an app that will become very popular.