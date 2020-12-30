Why are Instant Pots good for Potato Dish Recipes?

Instant Pots are great for cooking potato dishes. They can manage a variety of types of dishes and you can learn how to prepare the perfect baked potatoes in your instant pot. Many people love baked potatoes as they are healthy and don’t use any fat or frying techniques. For variety, you could try Instant Pot baked sweet potato.
If like many people you enjoy eggs in potato salad, These can also be made in a pressure cooker. Hard boiled eggs make a great addition to potato salad that is cooked in an instant pot with the potatoes.
If you are unable to get takeout meals due to the lockdown or your favourite restaurant is closed you might find an Instant Pot helpful.
Using an Instant Pot to help keep your potatoes warm
If you want to keep your potatoes from going cold then leave them in the Instant Pot and press the ‘keep warm’ function. Do not change the pressure opr cooking time as this will only lead to further cooking and ruin your potatoes. When the potatoes are cooked, turn off the instant pot and let the water cool to room temperature for at least 30 minutes or until the pressure is released naturally.
Making Instant Pot mashed potatoes
Mashed potatoes can even be made in an Instant Pot and they come out fluffy and light. It would be easier to say what potato dishes you can’t cook rather than the ones you can in one of these versatile pots.
Users become enamored with how smooth and tasty mashed potatoes become in an instant pot. You can halve your cooking time and make them easy and quick. Basically to cook the potatoes, slice them and place them in the bottom of the pot. Now cover with water. Add some salt. The cooker will need up to 10 minutes to cook the potatoes through. For larger potatoes, it is better to cook the potatoes more.
After the cooking time has passed you can quickly release the pressure and then you need to drain the potatoes and return them to the Instant Pot. You can add in the next range of ingredients including salt, pepper, garlic powder if you like to add a bit of extra flavor, butter and milk. Some people like to add sour cream too. Mash them up with a normal potato masher and you’re done.
Perfect mashed potatoes from start to finish in 20 minutes max. Don’t forget to use the ‘keep warm’ function so you and your family can go back for seconds.
Can you make crispy roast potatoes in an Instant Pot?
There is no frying option in an instant pot and because it uses moisture and steam to cook and leave food juicy it isn’t always ideal for food that needs to be crispy. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t cook good roast potatoes though.
The outsides may not completely compare to an oven-roasted potato but you can make roasties quickly and easily in an Instant Pot with the saute function.
Make sure to use oi and butter and also check that it is hot when you press the saute mode in your instant pot so you can fry the potatoes in a little oil before adding them to the pot. Roast potatoes in an instant pot will be hot, so you can drizzle the greasy, liquid and browned butter that is leftover from the instant cooker just before serving, or let it cool for at least 10 minutes before serving. The oil & butter mixture, which is hot from the saute Instant Pot function, can be drizzled on a plate of roast potatoes.
Using a broiler
For complete satisfaction for making crispy outsides, you can use a broiler to heat up and cook the outside a little longer. Try making wedges or fries in the Instant Pot and then scatter on a tray underneath the grill or broiler.
Other potato recipes
You aren’t limited to just cooking straight potatoes in an Instant Pot you could make a range of meals based around or that include this wonderful starchy part of our diets. Beef & potato stew, Massaman curry with chicken & potato, potato & corn chowder for a cold winter night. The choices are only limited by your imagination. For great sweet potato recipes, Corrie Cooks offers advice and by searching the internet you can find many more potato recipes to make the most out of your Instant Pot. If you have a pressure cooker instead of one of these pots you can still make many of these dishes too.