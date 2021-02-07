Home
Intex Prestige Downy Airbed Kit – 2021 Buying Guide

Built for strength, comfort, and all-around ease, the Intex Prestige Downy Airbed is as ideal for the outdoors as it is the indoors. The inner wave beam construction delivers the right combination of comfort and support for a great night’s sleep. 

Intex Prestige Downy Airbed features a waterproof flocked sleeping surface that’s cozy and easy to clean, so the Prestige Downy is perfect for nights in the outdoors. Includes a hand-held battery pump – operates on 6 x C-cell batteries.

The Intex Prestige Downy Bed is perfect for the rugged outdoors. Inner  construction provides for both comfort and added support and the waterproof flocked sleeping surface is easy to clean, making it perfect for camping and outdoor party occassions. This bed comes with a Hand-Held Battery Pump for fast inflation and deflation.

Features

  • Product weight: 7.59 LBS.
  • Bed height: 8.75 inch.
  • Size: Twin.
  • Inner wave beam construction for comfort+Support.
  • Thickness: 220mm
  • Manufacturer: Intex.
  • Warranty: 2 year.
  • Color: Green.
  • Maximum weight bearing capacity: 270 KG.
  • Type: Outdoor air bed.
  • Width: 152cm.
  • Length: 203cm.
  • Material: Vinyl.
  • Type of pump: Electric pump.
Pros
  • Comfortable.
  • It has also include the battery powered pump and handheld.
  • It supports up to 600 pounds.
  • It has some carrying handles which are really useful.
Cons
  • Dagging from the middle.
  • Puncture may b an issue during folding.
  • Comes with non chargable pump.
