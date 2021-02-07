Intex Prestige Downy Airbed Kit – 2021 Buying Guide

Built for strength, comfort, and all-around ease, the Intex Prestige Downy Airbed is as ideal for the outdoors as it is the indoors. The inner wave beam construction delivers the right combination of comfort and support for a great night’s sleep.
Intex Prestige Downy Airbed Kit With Handheld Battery Pump, Queen
Features
- Product weight: 7.59 LBS.
- Bed height: 8.75 inch.
- Size: Twin.
- Inner wave beam construction for comfort+Support.
- Thickness: 220mm
- Manufacturer: Intex.
- Warranty: 2 year.
- Color: Green.
- Maximum weight bearing capacity: 270 KG.
- Type: Outdoor air bed.
- Width: 152cm.
- Length: 203cm.
- Material: Vinyl.
- Type of pump: Electric pump.