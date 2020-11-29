It’s the age of the Internet, so you could at least try to take advantage of it if possible. If you are searching for a side hustle, it could be precisely what you’re looking for. Blogging can be a pretty good money maker, and WordPress is the get-go platform that can help you have instant success. There’s only one thing you need to be careful of; it can quickly turn into your primary income. It often happens that bloggers who have a great start decide to turn their back on their 9 to 5 jobs. The money is good, and if you’re doing what you love in the process, there’s no reason why this change of mind shouldn’t happen. If the question you had was, is a WordPress blog good for a side hustle business – the answer is yes. But don’t take our word for it; let us elaborate. In this article, we are going to give you a couple of reasons why being a blogger on WordPress can be a great side job for anyone interested.
It’s Not Hard, And It’s Cheap
It hardly can get any better than this; we’re sure you agree. When you think about all other alternatives you have out there for small business, this seems like a walk in the park. It’s not that easy, but with the right effort and guidance, it can be. For starters, the investment you’ll need is not anything that can be an obstacle. If you are looking at a self-hosted WordPress blog and personalized domain name, you are looking at a $100 expense. There aren’t many businesses out there that can be head-started with this amount. The next thing you need is time and a couple of good ideas. The best part is that you’ll have your investment back in no time. For a dependable blogger, a couple of months, working hard gives returns that can be measured in hundreds of dollars. If you’re even considering this idea, don’t waste any time. A proper blog can be up and running in a matter of a couple of short hours. The right time is right now, always!
No Education or Skill Required
How about that? Now, this is amazing. There aren’t many job positions giving you something to work and earn, without requiring you to have education and skills. In fact, let’s talk numbers here – there aren’t any jobs like this, none! Most people give up blogging even before the start due to fear that they won’t know how to get around web design, marketing, or coding. What they don’t know is that there’s no reason to be worried at all. Most of the bloggers you came to know started it all by themselves. Yes, they’re self-thought. If you have no knowledge of web design or blogging at all, don’t worry. You can start earning money online even without this, as help can be found all over the place. Let’s just take a look at James Scholes. He’s a blogger who is doing it all by himself and also giving people advice on how to get their thing started and get their money flow right. Help like this can be found in every corner of the web, and you could start by checking out his blog.
Flexibility and Freedom
Oh my, oh my! This sounds too good to be true? When things are like this, it usually is. Well, not in this case. It is as good as advertised. The Internet is so widespread these days that it allows you to blog almost in every part of the world. All you need is a laptop and a piece of the net. There are numerous people who are making money by writing about their travels. Imagine that? Vacationing all year long, and making money in the process. Yes, it can be done! Travel bloggers have it best if you ask us. The best part is that you don’t have to leave your house and still make money from a WordPress blog. If you have a considerable yard, you can start a gardening blog, or if you are a parent of a toddler, try writing about the obstacles that all young parents have. There are many niches you can cover; all you need is a bit of will and a pinch of imagination. If you are still having blogging as a side hustle, it shouldn’t pose an issue. Write about matters people who work that way have, and make time for your blog when you are on a break, before work, after work, during a commute. Side income is possible even if you are pushing your blog with only a couple of hours a week.
This job is calling for you if you’re one who hates working 9 to 5. During these harsh times of coronavirus pandemic, many of us were pushed to work from home. Some hated it, but some found relief in being home while earning. If you are part of the latter group, we don’t know what you’re waiting for once you’re on a blogging type of life; who knows what other opportunities could present themselves.
Amazing Return on Investment
You get what you give. This is a golden rule, and if WordPress is your targeted choice of a side hustle, you’ll be happy to hear that it fits perfectly into this rule. For a side income, it is incredible how quickly you can return your initial investment if you put your back behind it. Even if you don’t start on a high note, you’ll without a doubt be able to return what you spend on hosting and web domain. The time you spent on writing and research also won’t go to waste, as it will help you hone your skills. But, you should never look at what happens if you fail. Be sure to push your limits, and aim for gains that would make you happy that you started this adventure.