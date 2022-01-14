Is World of Warcraft Still Worth Playing in 2022

The most popular massively multiplayer online role-playing game in the world has been on the market for close to two decades, and the number of people who are enjoying it actively is getting close to 30 million players all around the world. No matter how much interest you have in gaming or even MMORPGs, one thing is for sure, you’ve all heard about WoW.
As time goes by, since this play has been on the market for so long, people are wondering how it is staying trendy so long. Every year, the same question arises – is this the year when people lose interest in it, or is it going to continue climbing the ladder of success. In this article, we are going to tell you if World of Warcraft is still worth playing in 2022 and if you should invest your time exploring this magical lore.
Why did it become popular?
The first thing we are going to talk about is why this play became so popular, and how can be the highest-rated massively multiplayer online role-playing game of all time. Well, the first reason is that when it got released in 2004 it was the only one of its characters, and even though there were similar ideas already placed on the market, this play combined everything that gamers could want and so much more.
It was different, unique, yet simple and easy enough to understand. It became the leader of trends and it did not just stick to the already established system that players were used to. At this time, plays were much simpler, and this game took things to a whole new level.
As time went by, the lore did not stay the same, and the developers managed to keep up with the interests of players, both old and new. They created new expansions and allowed the players to always be challenged with something new instead of going through the same things over and over again.
Overall, this play is really easy to access for new players, and that is the main beauty of it. It is complex, deep, the lore is extremely captivating, and at the same time, it is not something that scares players away. You don’t have to wonder if you have to invest a lot of time into understanding it, and the commands are simple enough for anyone to be able to understand them and get their character to enter the magical world.
Another thing that is an option for both new and experienced users is to be able to advance in the play without having to spend too much time building the character, and boosters are an option for all those who want to skip the early stages, as you can see on https://buy-boost.com/wow.
The franchise is staying strong for so long, and the play allows you to enter a separate universe where you will be challenged with creatures not known to us. No matter what your style is, and no matter what you enjoy, you will definitely appreciate the graphics, the design, as well as the whole lore. Even if you don’t follow the main objective of the play, and even if you just want to roam around and explore all the things in-depth, you can still do it and have so much fun.
Are people still interested in it?
After 18 years of the play being on the market, and after eight expansions, wondering if this is still a popular game is a valid concern. However, if you check the data and if you see the statistics of the play, one thing is for sure – every year millions of new players are entering this lore.
Even though the play has had its ups and downs, and even though not every addition to the main lore was as successful as the others, players have not been disappointed by anything that the developers have pitched out.
The small constant changes and upgrades help keep the story fresh, and that combined with the collaboration with other industries, including the film one is getting more and more people, who may not even consider themselves to be games, to be interested in the franchise. If you have never played a massively multiplayer online role-playing game or if you are looking for something deeper and more complex, then WoW is definitely something worth exploring.
Final verdict
To summarize all this information, and to answer the main question for everyone who has explored this piece before, and those who are thinking about entering this magical world, yes WoW is still worth playing in 2022.
There are many things that are changing in the play, there are new extensions all the time, and there are still so many hidden things in the older games that are worthy of you giving them a chance. No matter what type of plays you prefer, and no matter your overall skills and knowledge, you will enjoy this game and you will never be bored of it.
Another great thing that comes with it is that since millions of people are already interested in it, if you have a bit more free time, or if you have any special skills, you can easily make profits out of helping new players understand it. There are a lot of Twitch and YouTube players and streamers that enjoy sharing their experiences with others, and you can even create tutorials on the play.
In case you don’t feel you have the needed skills to do this, and if you want to just take your time and learn things, you can always see what professional players are saying and follow their advice. For those of you who are new in this play, and who have heard all the neat things that happen with higher levels, you don’t have to wait until you manually get there, and you can always use boosters to skip on the not so interesting stages and just go to the mode of the game that allows you to fully experience it.
Check it out, try it out, don’t forget to explore all the additions and extensions, and see which one you like the most. Check out new characters and learn how you can build them from scratch. This is a great play for people of any age, and you can easily distract yourself from the day-to-day issues just by spending a few hours enjoying it.