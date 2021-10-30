9 Tips for Keeping Your Workers Safe During Trenching and Excavation

Different constructional projects require excavation and trenching. If such processes are not handled with care, then they can cause severe damage to human life. According to some research, about two workers get killed each month of the year during trenching accidents. Therefore, you need to educate your employees about the safety measures while performing these construction activities.
Trenching involves digging the ground and removing dirt from it. It is used in a variety of projects and is known to be very dangerous. We have come up with various safety measures that should be taken to keep your workers safe from the hazardous processes of trenching and excavation.
1. Consider utilizing other alternatives of trenching:
As mentioned above, trenching can be dangerous for human life; therefore, the first thing you can consider is to use an alternative method. It is suggested to choose a different approach that provides better safety than this process. Below are some of the alternative ways that you can for completing your construction projects:
- Pipe ramming:
If you have to do some horizontal project, then you can go for this technique. It is also called pipe jacking. In this technique, a percussive instrument is used to hammer the pipe into the ground. This procedure works great with the help of larger pipes. To study more about this method, consider checking out the site KineticIndustry.
- Directional boring:
It is a process in which a boring machine digs the ground surface without affecting it much. The surface is drilled at an angle. At first, only a tiny hole is created, which is later on enlarged according to the size of the pipe needed to be fit inside it. It works as a great alternative to avoid the dangers caused by trenching.
2. Ensure safer entrances and exits:
There is various equipment that workers require while performing such construction activities, including ramps, stairways, ladders, etc. To avoid any unwanted situation taking place, ensure that your entrance and exit are safe. Sometimes if any hazardous problem arises, workers need to get out of the excavation as quickly as possible. At that point, you must have your ramp or ladder ready at the excavation site to ensure safer exits and entrances.
3. Testing the atmosphere:
If you need to dig the ground by more than 4 feet at the construction site, you should conduct a test to check the atmospheric conditions. This testing is performed to know if there is any risky gas present or not. These dangerous gases can be methane and carbon dioxide. It also detects the deficiency of oxygen.
Whenever some unsafe gases are detected, it becomes your responsibility to provide the workers with all the necessary safety apparatus to help them breathe well in such a risky atmosphere.
4. Equip them with all the necessary cave-in protection:
Sometimes the soil is not stable, and it makes the excavation site unsafe. Therefore, you should keep in mind that you provide all the protective equipment whenever your workers are going inside some deep trench. You must make a plan before commencing the job. If you do not know much about it, then it is suggested to take some professional help.
5. Pay attention to the falling loads:
There is a high risk of falling loads on the construction sites. That is why the workers should always stay far from the area where the loads are lifted or dug into the ground. People should pay extra attention to this point because it is one of the major causes of accidents on the project sites. Make sure to store all the heavy equipment at least two feet away from the edge of the trench.
6. Do not store material need the edge of excavation:
Unearthed material, otherwise called ruins, becomes risky if it is situated excessively near the edge of an uncovering or a trench. This is because of the capacity of their weight to cause a collapse and the potential for crown jewels and gear to move back on top of laborers, which can bring about genuine wounds or demise.
There are a few moves you can make to give legitimate insurance from ruins. This includes placing heavy equipment around two feet from an appropriately secured removal site, utilizing holding gadgets similar to a trench box.
7. Locating the utility lines before the excavation:
Before commencing the excavation, make sure to locate the utility lines. All you have to do is call the local utility workers and ask them to mark the lines on their project site. If the laborers don’t have information about the digging place, then there are high chances of accidents due to various lines such as phones, electricity, gas, and water. To avoid any injuries happening because of these utility lines, tracking them before starting the project is better.
8. Installing danger signs at the construction site:
To prevent fatal injuries, installing the different danger sign boards at the project site is always suggested. It will provide alerts to the workers to know about all the potential risks present in that particular location. Even if another person walks into the site by mistake, it will help them stay alert from the dangers ahead.
9. Inspection of trenches regularly:
An able individual should assess the digging site for any chance of collapses or falls every day. Examinations should start before the beginning of work and, depending on the situation, throughout the shift. Inspection likewise needs to be done after natural calamities such as rain, wind, etc.
TO SUM UP
Trenching and excavation performed on the construction sites can sometimes be very hazardous for the laborers working there. If no safety precautions are taken, then the chances of accidents increases. To avoid fatal injuries, make sure to adopt the above safety tips.