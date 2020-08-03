What Kind Of Pool Should You Install? – 2020 Guide

Having a swimming pool in your yard during hot summer days can make your life much easier. If you have a large family, installing one can be a much better option than going together somewhere, paying for the fuel and for the tickets to go in. Investing in a pool in your home will surely be cost-effective. However, it is important to think about the type of pool you need that would be perfect for you and your family. If you are not sure what kind of a pool you should choose, keep reading.

Above ground pool

People who don’t want huge investments usually choose this type of pool. It can be installed fast, and that is one of the reasons why it should be considered. However, one of the major disadvantages of this type of pool is the fact that it is not as beautiful as the inground pool. It is simply too striking and not so appealing as the inground one. Nonetheless, it is important to know that there are three shapes you can choose from – rectangle, oval, and circle. They can serve you up to 15 years, depending on the manufacturer.

Vinyl Liner inground pool

People who have limited funds for a pool may find this type of pool affordable. They can cost up to $10,000, which is significantly less when compared to fiberglass and concrete pools. When it comes to shapes and sizes, you can let your imagination run wild and pick the one that you have always dreamed of. You can expect it to last up to twelve years, but maintenance plays a vital role in it. The better the maintenance, the longer it will serve you well. If you wish to find out more about the cost of maintenance and all the advantages of this type of pool, check out www.swimmingpoolcontractorsoahu.com.

Concrete pool

When it comes to concrete pools, they give the owner the possibility to choose the wanted shape and size. Depending on your preferences, you can customize it exactly as you want to, which can result in a mesmerizing pool that you will be thrilled about, not to mention the increase of your property worth if you plan to sell it any time soon. However, when it comes to maintenance, this type of pool is the most expensive one. It should be cleaned regularly in order to be in the perfect condition for use. It may also take more time to make one, so it is necessary to take that into consideration as well.

Fiberglass pool

This type of pool is the choice of most people since the maintenance requirements are very low making it easier to take care of your pool much simpler. Its smooth surface makes it hard for algae to stick, which means that you will have fewer headaches in enjoying a clear pool with your family. The installation period is very short, it can be as short as five days making it pretty appealing. When it comes to appearance, you can choose the one you want. These types of pools can last pretty long making them a great choice for your home.

How to make the right choice?

Making a choice can be a little challenging, but break it down and go step by step. Your budget will play a huge role in the decision-making process. Think about the amount of money you are ready to invest in your pool and make sure you ask about the maintenance cost you will have on a monthly basis. It is necessary to find out more about the major replacements or repairs that you may need to take care of in the future and simply choose the option that you think is the best one for you.

In addition, the size of your yard will have a big impact on the size of the pool you should choose because you will need enough space for a table and chairs to sit next to the pool when you want to rest, so space must be used in the best way possible. The dept of the pool should also be carefully chosen, so if you have kids or you plan to have them, it is necessary to plan the construction accordingly.

When it comes to the shape of the pool, the maintenance is the easiest in the oval and rectangular pools. Unusual shapes may be nice looking, but if the maintenance is difficult that will become a problem at some point. Also, it is important to think about the number of people who will be using the pool. It is essential that the pool is not too small, so everyone can go in and enjoy it. Discuss everything with your family and make a decision that will reflect the preferences of the entire family.

Also, you should think about the steps that should be taken to make sure that the safety measures are included. If you have small kids, installing a fence can be the right solution, just make sure you discuss everything before the installation process starts because this way you can be sure that everything will be done the way you want to. It is necessary not to rush anything and go over the details a few times to make sure that the whole plan is exactly what you want.

Installing a pool is a significant investment, and it will change your life for the better, that is for sure. This is why you should take your time to create a plan and get informed about all the advantages and disadvantages of each type of pool. Get familiar with each detail and take some time to think about the habits of your family, so you can be sure that the choice you make will be absolutely the right one. In the end, once the plan is made, the only thing left for you to do is to wait until it is installed and enjoy it to the fullest once it is done!