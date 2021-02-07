KingCamp Light Camping Sleeping Air Mattress Pad – 2021 Buying Guide

KingCamp Light Camping Sleeping Air Mattress Pad made of 90T polyester, this camping air mattress is waterproof, puncture and stretch resistant, environmentally friendly, durable to use many years.
Kingcamp Light Single/ Double Outdoor Camping Sleeping Air Mattress Mat Pad Bed
Full Inflating Size, Single KingCamp Mattress Pad: 76 × 27.56 × 3.93 inches, Double: 76 × 54.33 × 3.93 inches; Weight, Single: 3.74 pounds, Double: 7.71 pounds; Light and portable, ideal for outdoor camping, backpacking and hiking.
Thanks to the built-in foot pump, this camping air mattress is more easier to inflate. The Wave system makesthis air mattress more solid and comfortable. Made of 100% polyester, this camping air mattress is waterprood, puncture and stretch resisttant, durable to use many years.
Features
- Priduct dimensions: 11.41×6.29×6.29 inches (single).
- Product dimensions: 16.14×7.87×7.87 inches(Double)
- Weight single: 3.74 pounds.
- Weight double: 7.71 pounds.
- Made of 100% Polyester.
- Waterproof.