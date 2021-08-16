Learning the Basics of English through an Online Platform

|The first step in learning a new language should be creating a good foundation in grammar rules and vocabulary. English is no exception. One way to get your basic grasp of this language is to work with an online tutor. Luckily, you have many options when it comes to online learning platforms.
Having an online tutor ensures that you can learn in a comfortable environment with someone who gives you their undivided attention and support. A tutor will be able to learn your patterns, what you excel and lack in. Most importantly, they will be able to correct the little mistakes every non-native speaker is bound to make from time to time. You might not even notice them, but your tutor sure will!
Here’s a list containing some of the best tutoring platforms:
● LiveXP – All of the tutors on this platform are available for messaging before you hire them for English classes online. You can also request a free trial lesson so you can get to know your tutor before you pay for their time!
● Preply – This platform gives you a choice of over 2000 tutors, with a rating algorithm that will prepare a list of tutors that match your needs.
● Verbling – All of the tutors on Verbling are native English speakers. However, some of them may also be bilingual so you can look for one who can speak your native language too!
● Italki – An affordable platform that offers video lessons with professional tutors as well as conversation buddies. It has an amazing community that’s always ready to hop into a debate and help you learn.
● AmazingTalker – A platform that is very careful about what kind of tutors they hire. They are very strict when it comes to admission, and make sure that their tutors are top-notch. Depending on the tutor, prices can be both affordable and a little pricy.
Naturally, all of these platforms have many different tutors. You can choose the one that fits your needs best — from gender and age to experience and accent! When looking for the perfect tutor, there are a few things you should keep in mind.
First, take a look at their rating. This will tell you if other students have liked that tutor. Note that some students can leave bad reviews simply due to personal reasons – so don’t be too quick to judge! If a tutor has only a few ratings, it is likely that they are just starting out and have not had a chance to build up their reputation yet. However, steer away from those that have more bad ratings than good ones!
Secondly, make sure your tutor fits your needs. Most platforms will offer discounted or free first lessons so that you can decide whether you want to work with that tutor or pick a different one. Try to use this first lesson to check if the tutor can fit into your schedule, teach you everything you need, and get along with your personal preferences!
Immerse Yourself in English Learning through Entertainment
|No language learning is enjoyable if you cannot relate it to your personal interests. That’s why putting some music, films, or light reading into the mix is a great idea when you’re starting out with online English learning. When it comes to entertainment, the most popular choices are usually in English. This makes it easy to find something you like, and easily becomes the best way to learn English online.
When watching movies and TV shows, try switching the subtitles from your native language to English. This might seem difficult at first, but you’ll adjust to it and enjoy it in no time. Also, make sure you pick music that you really like – and try remembering the lines. Song lyrics are great for picking up new vocabulary!
Finally, you can try finding a cool new YouTuber who speaks English. Or, you can look for a comedian that you enjoy. No matter what you’re into, there is always enough content for you to have fun while learning!
The great thing about learning English through entertainment is that you pick up vocabulary and grammar without even trying. Before you know it, words and sentences simply start sounding right and you can hold a full complex conversation.
How to Learn to Speak English Fluently
|Another great method of becoming really good at speaking a new language is talking to native and fluent speakers. You can do this with a tutor too, but making friends can be a really good way to talk about casual topics and your own interests. Luckily, in these modern times, you can make friends easily with the help of social media. You might even come across websites and programs that let you speak to English speakers who, in turn, would love to earn your native language! What a lovely concept!
Also, if you are a fan of video games, you can learn English just by picking up a few multiplayer games and chatting with your buddies. This way, you might even pick up on some slang and cool video game lingo. It’s a great way to make friends too, whom you can talk to outside of video game sessions as well.
If you are a fan of traveling, it’s a great idea to immerse yourself in the culture when you’re abroad. Going out to restaurants, supermarkets, cinemas and simply sightseeing are all great ways to strike up a conversation with someone. Even if you’re simply ordering your food, you get to practice your English-speaking skills.
In conclusion, learning English does not have to be restricted to a classroom and an old textbook. You can tailor it to your own needs, schedule and interests. Just make sure you truly immerse yourself in the language and have plenty of fun! You will be fluent in no time and have amazing memories related to your learning experience.
