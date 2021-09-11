LED Signs or Neon Signs – Differences And Tips For Choosing – 2021 Guide

Traditional billboards and signs with fewer light bulbs are boring. It’s vital that you incorporate some trendy ideas to attract customers to your business. Vibrant billboards and brand signage are the best way to attract consumers. Humans are naturally visual creatures, so if you can capture their attention, you’ll have a much higher chance of gaining their business.
While neon signs have long been the most prominent type of commercial advertising, the LED industry is gaining traction. As a result, the purpose of this article is to inform you about the primary difference between LED and neon signs. You can also know how you can make a confident purchase with all the information at your disposal.
Neon Signs
The most noticeable distinction between LED and neon lighting is that neon is a glass tube. The light comes from reactions with an inert gas that release energy and emit a fluorescent color. Neon tubes are lovely, but they’re also incredibly delicate, and if handled incorrectly, they can be damaged.
If the tube is destroyed, the sign should feature open circuit protection, which means that if the pipes are damaged, the electricity will cease to flow immediately, preventing any undesirable consequences. Neon sign items are the most popular choice for businesses of all types because of their protective safety feature and attractive display. Visit sculptneonsigns.com for the best quality neon signs.
LED Signs
LED lights and signs are made from light-emitting diodes (LEDs) connected together such that the light they emit overlaps and creates a constant source of light. Because LEDs are generally wrapped in a polymer jacket to protect each diode from external harm, LED signs are usually lighter and better protected than neon lights. However, they can be extremely cumbersome and difficult to repair if broken, as each LED must be manually attached to the base, whereas neon signs merely require the replacement of the glass tube.
LED vs. Neon Signs: Differences and How To Pick The Best One?
Consider Your Requirements
The first question to consider is what you want to accomplish. The next step is to determine if any limitations or reasons would preclude you from choosing one option over the other. There’s no reason you couldn’t have both if you’re having a sign manufactured for personal or professional usage. If you’re having anything built for an exhibition, it’s possible that the venue won’t allow neon for some reason, in which case LED is a better option.
If you want your sign to have a smooth, perfectly rounded appearance, neon is the only way to go. LED signs can have rounded faces, but while they can simulate the look of neon, they can’t quite match it. Large blocks of color, for example, are an area where neon isn’t always the ideal solution.
Consider The Cost
LEDs are less expensive than neon, which is one of their key selling factors. However, the statement is both correct and incorrect. Purchasing a 2M reel of the LED strip may prove to be less expensive than buying 2M of Neon. However, you must consider the additional effort required as well as future maintenance expenditures.
For an LED neon alternative, there is the cost of the LEDs, the cost of the acrylic they will be installed in, and the time it will take to cut, shape, and clean it. Then there’s more acrylic on the back and vinyl around the sides to keep the light out. When you include in the time it takes to create and assemble everything, including the time it takes to solder the LEDs together, you’ll almost always end up with a sign that costs more than the real neon one.
There’s also the issue of upkeep to consider. Because neon is made of glass, it can be shattered. However, in the case of LEDs, if a bulb is damaged, it must be replaced. It is not a costly procedure to replace a neon section. It can also be remade and delivered in a short period of time, depending on its size and intricacy.
The acrylic housing of an LED alternative is less likely to break; however, it can be scratched or chipped if dropped, and the back of it, where the LEDs are stored, is more brittle than the front. If the acrylic is broken and needs to be replaced, the materials and time required can be rather pricey.
The LEDs inside, on the other hand, are more often than not the ones that fail. It necessitates either returning the sign to the manufacturer for repair or hiring an engineer to come out and spend time on-site repairing the problem, both of which are generally more expensive than replacing a neon piece.
Appearance
One of the most important considerations when deciding between LED and neon is appearance. Because of its warm, inviting glow, neon has remained a popular choice for business signage for a long time.
Neon lighting, many people would agree, serves as a continual reminder of ancient splendor. Many cities in the world, such as Tokyo and Las Vegas, have experimented with neon signage throughout the years, with a broad spectrum of enterprises attempting to draw attention through the usage of neon.
Although LED lighting is a more modern concept, it does not have the same curb appeal as neon. If you want to make a warm and welcoming sign, neon is a great choice. However, if you would like your signage to be more modern, LED might be the way to go.
Conclusion
In the end, whether you prefer LED or neon signs for your house or company comes down to personal preference. In order to make an informed decision, analyze the primary advantages of both, but finally, you should be the judge of which is best. If you aren’t intrigued by a sign, your customers aren’t likely to be. As a result, rather than shopping on price or efficiency, it’s generally advisable to examine what you find most appealing from a design standpoint.