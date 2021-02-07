Leesa 10″ Memory Foam Mattress – 2021 Buying Guide

The Leesa mattress is thoughtfully designed from the inside out to give you the comfort, Support and universal adaptive feel everybody needs for deep rest. Our unique combination of performance foam layers delivers cooling bounce, contouring pressure relief and core support for amazing sleep. Try Leesa For 100 nights with our sleep guarantee.
Leesa Mattress
The Leesa mattress in a box is beautifully designed with three premium foam layers for cooling, body contouring and pressure-relieving core support. With the all-new Top layer of high Quality foam, you’ll experience enhanced pressure relief and better rest. The Leesa mattress offers a universal adaptive feel, which adapts to your body type while you sleep, regardless of your sleeping style.
The Leesa mattress is designed, assembled and manufactured in the USA with high-performance foams. All Leesa mattresses are covered with our iconic 4 stripe mattress cover.
Features
- Product dimennions: 80 x 60 x 10 inches.
- Product weight: 76 pounds.
- Made in USA.
- 2″ Avena foam on top of this mattress makes it extra special.
- Hybrid foam combination.
- Comprassion shipping.
- 10 year warranty.