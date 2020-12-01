6 Reasons Why Life Is Just Better With a Dog

They say a dog is a man’s best friend. And this is very accurate, for many reasons. Dogs are more than loyal and devoted. They see their owners as Gods and do everything for them to like them. Dogs are very clever and can learn a bunch of tricks. And they also feel and know everything, almost at they are human beings. They can make your day and whole life better. Dogs are very good with kids, they are gentle and obedient. Unlike cats, they listen to their owners and can be such a great addition to your family.
Every dog-lover will tell you that getting a dog can be the best idea ever. There are so many benefits of owning a dog. Even if you’re not a person that likes the idea of having a pet, you’d probably change your mind very fast after getting one. It is often the case that parents do not feel like getting a dog, but they decide to get one just because kids are very stubborn about it. And then, after a few weeks, they consider the dog as a part of the family and can’t imagine their lives without them. And that happens because dogs can just make you love them. If you’re still not convinced, we have something for you. Here are six more reasons why life is just better with a dog.
1. Dogs can make you leave the stress behind
If you ever had a dog, you know how happy they are when they see you. After a long day of work, you maybe feel tired, anxious, and stressed. But a dog won’t let you feel that way for a long time. Their excitement and happiness when they see you won’t leave you indifferent. After you see them jump and twist with joy, you’ll instantly forget that someone upset you at work. You’ll just feel like you want to cuddle and play with your furry friend. Research has shown that petting a dog can make your body completely relaxed. It slows your heart rate, relaxes your muscles, and deepen your breathing. A dog will make your life much more fulfilled and satisfied.
2. Playing with dogs will make you more physically active
If you’re having trouble with accomplishing your daily workout routine, dogs can be of great help. Maybe you were postponing your jogging and gym sessions, but when you get a dog, there are no more excuses. A dog requires daily walks, especially if you live in a smaller apartment. And every time you take him for a walk, you’ll be doing your exercise too. It is a win-win situation. Also, playing with a dog can make you get in shape and burn some calories. And you won’t even feel it, because you’re having a good time. Why not combine nice and useful.
3. Dogs can help us create a better attitude toward obligations
After you get a dog, you need to take care of him and do your daily obligation. If you are living alone and don’t have kids, you don’t know how it is to be obligated to do certain tasks every day. And also how is it when you have to take care of someone. A dog can be a great way to develop these feelings and skills. And they can prepare you for a new chapter in your life. Dogs can get in trouble and get sick, and you’re the one who needs to deal with that. It’s not easy, but it will make you tougher and capable. You shouldn’t be scared, because there are things that can help you with these unpleasant situations. On PetStruggles, you can find a lot of useful information and tips. That way, you won’t be on your own when something happens to your dog.
4. Dogs can help you improve your social skills
If you’re living by yourself and feel lonely sometimes, a dog will change that from the root. Having a furry friend will make you more enthusiastic, and you’ll have someone to talk to every single day. Besides that, being a dog owner will force you to interact more with other pet owners, like it or not. When you’re outside walking a dog, or playing with him in the park, there are great odds that someone will come to you and start talking. Having these situations daily will improve your social skills, and maybe even meet new people, and get some new friends.
5. They can make your life happier
Even if you’re already a very positive and satisfied person, a dog will make you even happier. When you get a dog, the house is never fully silent. There is always something going on, and you just can’t feel down or moody. They look so cute and benign, that you can feel better just by looking at them. Dogs can teach you to appreciate small things in life. If you took some things for granted before, that will completely change. Because you’ll see that even the smallest things, like a dog’s fluffy tail, can make you feel happy. And once you figure that out, you’ll love your life more, and feel much more fulfilled.
6. Dogs can improve immunity
It has been shown that kids raised next to the dog in a house are less likely to develop chronic diseases. It might doesn’t seem like it to you, and you may think that having a dog next to the baby is unhygienic. But many researchers have shown otherwise. Kids that had constant interaction with dogs from birth are more resistant to allergies, asthma, and other diseases. Of course, when you have a baby you need to pay extra attention that the dog and house are clean, and everything is in perfect hygienic condition.
Conclusion: Being a dog owner has so many benefits. A dog is a great, loyal pet that will make your life happier. It will make you more stress-relieved and more physically active. Having a dog can be good for both mental and physical health. You’ll feel more satisfied and fulfilled and it will turn your life upside-down in the best possible way.