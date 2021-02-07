Live and Sleep Resort Gel-Infused Memory Foam Mattress – 2021 Review

Live Sleep Resort 12″ Ultra Gel Memory Foam offers the amazing pressure-relieving benefits of memory foam and deep down correct support of HD foam. The Memory Foam Mattress pampers you with a thick top 3.0 inch layer of breathable HD Air Infused Memory Foam on top of 1 inch of premium Cool Gel Infused Memory Foam.
Live and Sleep Resort Ultra 12-Inch Gel-Infused Memory Foam Mattress
Memory foam mattress can support each part of the body evenly and individually. Live Sleep Resort 12″ Ultra Gel Memory Foam slowly and automatically adjusts to your body weight and temperature. In addition to the slow, conforming response, memory foam offers complete, luxurious and stress-free support.
Gel memory foam is a unique material that complements visco-elastic memory foam, creating a better contouring and cooler sleeping material. Gel foam with memory foam is more porous or open than conventional foam meaning the cells are interconnected unlike closed cell foam, thereby is more breathable and comfortable than higher density visco-elastic foam.
Live Sleep Resort Ultra 12-Inch Cool Gel Memory Foam Mattress is adjustable base friendly, which means it is the best choice to be paired up with an adjustable base instead of a traditional bed frame for added lifestyle and health benefits. The mattress is flexible and durable enough that it will maintain the support and integrity even after bending with the adjustable base.
Live & Sleep Resort Ultra gel memory foam mattresses are CertiPUR-US Certified. The CertiPUR-US program is a voluntary testing, analysis and certification program for flexible polyurethane foam used as a cushioning material in home furnishings such as mattresses, crib mattresses, upholstered furniture, and some accessory comfort products.
Features
- Product dimesnions: 80 x 76 x 12 inches.
- Product manufacturer: Live and Sleep.
- Product weight: 90 pounds.
- Shipping weight: 95 pounds.
- Perfect contour.
- Cooling innovation.
- Soft flex cover.