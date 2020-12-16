Most people have bumper stickers on their cars. Just look around, and you will see a wide diversity of these. Some use them to promote their business and raise brand awareness, others to express their attitudes toward certain causes, and some use them because they are funny and appealing.
The truth is that you can get these almost anywhere, and some people may even give you one as a gift. However, now, you can create your own design. That’s right. You can make it to be whatever you want. How fun is this? Well, if you already have some ideas in mind, keep reading this text because we will tell you how to create a unique design.
Start with the dimension
The very first thing that you should decide on is the size of the bumper sticker. As you know, these come in numerous dimensions, but you should choose one accordingly to your design. Yes, we understand that you are yet to create the perfect design, but you probably already have a general idea of how it is going to look.
Why is this important? Well, if you don’t choose the right size, the chances are that your sticker won’t be really appealing. If you go with a large one, it may look empty, while on the other hand, it can seem overcrowded with details, and people may miss the message you want to convey.
Play with templates
If this is the first time you are doing this, you may need some help. Who said that make a bumper sticker from scratch is easy? Well, you can start by looking for some templates. There are thousands of these in different colors and backgrounds, which makes them a great place to start.
If you are still deciding which colors to use, our advice is to go with some light shade background, just to be able to work with it. Naturally, you can change it later on.
Create the design
Now, we have reached the interesting part – the design itself. Obviously, this is the most important part of the process, so take your time. It is completely up to you what the focus of the sticker will be. If you want to promote your business, you should go with the logo of your company. If you want to convey a certain message, simple words will be enough. If you want to raise awareness of some cause, use their logo or a catchphrase.
Draw the design
Now that you have a general idea of how you want it to look, it is time to draw it. If you are a bit tech-savvy, you can do it on your laptop or tablet via any of the numerous apps. Many people prefer doing it this way because it enables them to make drastic changes fairly easily until they create something they love.
On the other hand, if you are old school, draw it on a piece of paper. Surely, it will take you more time to change everything you want, but many people would say that this method is more enjoyable. Obviously, if you go this way, you will have to scan the drawing and copy it to your computer.
Explore the colors
Even though it may seem otherwise, choosing the colors is very important in this process. Why? Well, because they will make the overall design pop up and grab everyone’s attention. This won’t be possible if you don’t make the right combination. For example, if you choose neutral shades both for the background and the logo or letters, the focus of the sticker won’t be visible. The same thing will happen if you go with the vivid ones.
Even if you have already decided which colors you will use, you should still try them out before finalizing the process. If you want to include the shades of your company’s logo, you should make sure that they go perfectly with the background.
Add details
Naturally, this step is completely up to you. Before you decide whether or not you should implement these, think about the purpose of the bumper sticker. If you are using it to promote your business, additional details may draw the attention away from the logo. On the other hand, if you just want to design one on your own and put it on your car, you can do whatever you want. You should only be careful not to overcrowd it, especially if you want to use it to make a statement.
Print it
Now that you have a final design, it is time to print it. When it comes to this, you have multiple options. You can turn it into a DIY project and search for guides online on how to make a bumper sticker. On the other hand, if this doesn’t seem appealing to you, you can always find a company online, send them your design, and they will print it for you.
What’s more, you can even order some of their design, such as baby on board or custom thank you stickers, and put them on your car. When it comes to personalized bumper stickers, there are no limits to what you can have.
Check out this website for more information: https://www.zigpac.com/
How to apply it and remove it?
Before we conclude this article, we will give you some tips on how to safely apply and later remove a bumper sticker.
First things first, you have to clean the area thoroughly before applying the sticker. This way, you will remove all the dirt and debris that may prevent it from sticking perfectly. When peeling off the paper from the back of the sticker, make sure not to touch and destroy the adhesive. You shouldn’t remove this paper entirely, but instead, peel off one side and continue removing it as you apply it to the vehicle. If there are any bubbles and imperfections, you can use your credit card to remove them.
When you want to remove it, you should first make sure that the surface is warm enough. You can use numerous products or vinegar. Let it soak the sticker for a few minutes, and then carefully peel it off with a dull object. Never use a sharp one because you risk damaging the paint. The same thing goes for products such as nail polish due to the chemicals that it contains.