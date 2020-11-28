When starting your own company, or business, there are many things that you need to pay attention to. The name and the logo are the most important ones, because your customers will learn about you with them, and they will remember you, or forget about your business depending on how good or bad they are. Many people steer away from starting their own brand because they think they will need thousands of dollars to create a logo, or even worse, they run the business without a logo and hope for the best. It is said that if you want to be noticeable, and if you want to brand all your items, you need to create this sign and use it everywhere you can. People remember brands by the image they use, and we are more likely to remember that small detail instead of the name of the business.
If you are thinking about starting your business, you might be anxious about the overall price of the logo design, and you may feel like you are going to need a huge budget to create it. According to Turbologo, anyone can design and create their own emblem, and you don’t have to spend too much time, or money to make it happen. In this article, we are going to give you some tips on how you can create a unique trademark no matter how small your budget is. Know that you don’t have to have any specific skills to be able to do it on your own, and this thing will help you get better recognized, and in time expand your business. Create the initial design as soon as you can, start using it, and know that you can always update it or redesign the trademark once you have a bigger budget, or when you decide to expand your company.
1. Research
The first thing you should always start with is to do some research. If you want to create your own design, then you need to know as much about the whole process as possible.
You need to know more about the current market, and what people like and don’t like. Think about the colors that you should use, find out which colors are mostly used, and why the brands are choosing those specific hues.
Think about your target audience, what they like, and what they don’t like. Note that women respond to different designs than men, and they prefer different shapes and hues. The same goes for the younger audience. So, think about the people you want to attract, their demographic, and how that will affect the final design of the trademark.
2. Simplicity is key
No matter who you are trying to target, and no matter if you are doing the design on your own, or if you plan on asking someone for help, you should always know that simplicity is key when it comes to this process.
You can use visual tricks, add an additional hidden logo inside the main logo, or you can just keep the name of your brand in it, but whatever you do, never put too many details. Note that even if your company expands, and you become one of the best on the market, you will need to be able to incorporate that emblem in all size products.
Many people make the mistake of thinking that they are only going to put the trademark on the website, or on the packaging of the products, and they forget about promotional material. Your trademark should look good no matter if people can see it on a billboard, or if you print it on a pen. The simpler the design is, the better the emblem will look on anything.
3. You don’t need a designer
Now let’s talk about the need of hiring a professional. Many new business owners believe that they cannot do things on their own and that they will have to pay a designer hundreds or even thousands of dollars to create the emblem for them.
In reality, you don’t need to pay someone for the creation of the trademark, and you can do it on your own, no matter how skilled you are. In case you decide that you want to still go with a professional, keep in mind that you can easily find a person who is going to make the design without charging you too much.
You can look for a freelancer or a person who just got out of design school. People with less experience in the industry are more likely to spend a lot of time trying to perfect the overall look, and they won’t ask for too much money.
3. Use online makers
The last thing we are going to talk about is logo makers. This is something you probably didn’t know about, but nowadays, there are some great programs, and software that will help you create anything you want without requiring you to know everything about design.
Depending on the place you choose, you can find an app that will help you create the logo for free, or you will need to spend a little bit of money and have the emblem ready for use. Note that if you choose to go with the free software, you will probably end up with a product that has a watermark on it. So, choose a website that will allow you to design everything with ease, and save the finished item in different sizes with different quality. Pay attention to the size and the shape, especially if you plan on using the logo in different places, including your website, social media platforms, and anything similar.
As you can see, you don’t need a huge budget to create the emblem for your business. Think about the colors, shape, size, and details you want to incorporate. If you want, you can first draw the trademark by hand, and depending on that, you can create the finished product. Note that the hues will make a lot of difference, and you should never put too many details into it. Have patience, and you will end up with an amazing and unique finished product.